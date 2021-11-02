Having trouble with your employer? Here’s what you can do

Qatar abolished the controversial No Objection Certificate [NOC] law last year.

Those who require assistance regarding employment, inspection and labour relations can now visit the Ministry of Labour‘s headquarters on Sunday, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays every week, authorities have announced.

The specialised departments will welcome the public from 8am to 12pm to ensure the community’s requests are met in an efficient and timely manner.

Meanwhile, all other departments within the ministry are available for the public throughout the week, excluding weekends, from 8am to 12pm at the public service centre.

The centre is located on the first floor at the main headquarters and the service centres in Al Wakra, Al Khor, Al Shahaniya and the Industrial Area.

This means that those who require assistance in filing a violation report can now visit the ministry during the dedicated hours for help. Labour violations can also be reported through the ministry’s hotline number, 16008, or by accessing the unified complaint platform

The newly announced hours aims to facilitate the reception of the public, enhance services provided by the ministry and offer any required assistance in a timely manner.

