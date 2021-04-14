Hazm Mebaireek Covid-19 field hospital expanded with 100 beds

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC)’s new field hospital expansion at Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital provides more bed care services.

The second phase of a new field hospital at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC)’s Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital has now been completed and opened to patients.

Some 100 acute care beds have now been added to the permanent structure to help treat Covid-19 patients. The move is part of a nationwide Covid-19 response, with the hospital expected to play an important role to provide additional capacity when demands increase.

“With the addition of 100 new beds in the second phase of the Field Hospital, 252 beds are now operational to care for Covid-19 patients, with more than 500 patients having already received care in the first phase of the Field Hospital,” said HMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Abdulla Al Ansari.

Al Ansari also added that a third phase of the field hospital is due to be completed in two weeks’ time and “will boost total capacity to 374 beds – the majority of which are single rooms with full oxygen support.”

With Qatar now grappling with a second wave, HMC has employed various decisions to meet the increasing demand for Covid-19 care. This has included the deployment of private healthcare workers to public hospitals for support.

A new vaccination centre was also opened in Qatar’s Industrial Area to help boost the country’s inoculation drive.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) also announced the suspension of newborn registration in Al Wakra Hospital which is now being used as a Covid-19 facility.

Meanwhile, restrictions have been imposed to help curb the spread of the virus. On Tuesday, authorities recorded 981 new cases and five deaths, bringing the total death toll to 340 since the start of the global health crisis.

