HBKU ranked amongst top 150 universities worldwide

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a considerably young institution, is rising in global rankings through its prestigious Computer Science and Engineering department.

In their 2021 edition of reputable international university rankings, the Shanghai Academic Ranking of Worldwide Universities (ARWU) listed HBKU within the top 150 positions for Computer Science and Engineering.

The university also ranked first in Qatar and third in the MENA region.

HBKU reported that the criteria used to rank the universities included “research output and impact as well as the quality of staff and international collaborations.”

The institution’s high-ranked category was also recognised amongst other top universities, including Yale University, Northwestern University, and Texas A&M University.

This ranking further placed HBKU and their College of Science and Engineering (CSE) in particular, amongst the top universities in the fields of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Chemical Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering.

Dr. Mounir Hamdi, the Founding Dean of the CSE stated that, “recognition amongst the best research universities in the world is an affirmation of the vision of HBKU’s leadership. HBKU is firmly committed to excellence in graduate teaching and the training of highly qualified students in cutting-edge areas of knowledge across multiple disciplines.

The university’s world-ranked academic and research programmes advance knowledge and core expertise in high-demand fields such as information and computing technology, energy and environment, sustainable development, and engineering management and decision sciences.”

The CSE’s high impact research has been recognised in the same year in which it conducted various innovative accomplishments, one of which included becoming the first educational institution worldwide to “develop and simulate a 1.014 billion computational cell model for giant oil and gas fields.”

In 2020, faculty members and scientists at the university were named amongst the “top 2% of the world’s most-cited in the career achievement category, part of a global list compiled by Stanford University, USA,” as reported in a statement by HBKU.

Such an accomplishment is especially noteworthy as HBKU is a very young university compared to the other listed universities in the ranking—with rich histories accounting for numerous achievements over the decades.

This falls in line with Qatar’s vision of increasingly pushing the limits in research and the field of education. By investing in high quality education, developing institutions within Qatar Foundation and funding worthy research projects, Qatar has managed to place its academic institutions amongst the most renowned of its kind, globally.

Qatar University (QU) has gone up in the global rankings over the past few years. It was ranked 224th internationally, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking 2022.

Qatar Development Bank reported through their ‘Education Sector in Qatar’ report, that the “education sector’s contribution to GDP has increased from 1.3% in 2012-2013 to 3.3% in 2018-2019.” This is primarily due to the country’s goal of reforming and developing its education field.

Additionally, the Qatari government has invested 22.1 billion QAR in the education sector, which accounts for 10.5% of its total budget in 2020 alone.

