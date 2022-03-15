Healthcare professionals needed for FIFA World Cup 2022

Those who meet the minimum job requirements can now apply through PHCC’s website for a chance to work in Qatar during the World cup.

Healthcare professionals around the world can now apply to work in Qatar temporarily for the much-awaited FIFA World Cup in November.

The country’s Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has put out a call for a number of professions needed to ensure a safe and successful global event under a temporary working contract. The duration or pay has yet to be mentioned.

The jobs needed include General Practitioner, Specialist Family Medicine, Specialist Emergency Medicine, Specialist Internal Medicine, Nurse, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technologist, Radiology Technologist, Customer Service, and Receptionist.

The full job descriptions are available on the corporation’s website, including education and experience requirements. For most medical roles, a minimum of 5 years of continuous experience and valid registration from the country of practice are mandatory.

For the customer service and receptionist roles, a Bachelor’s degree in arts, communications, business administration, customer services or relevant stream is required, along with a minimum of 2 years experience.

Those who meet the minimum requirement and are interested in working for PHCC during the FIFA tournament can send an electronic copy of their CV consisting of all required information to email fifa2022jobs@phcc.gov.qa. An option to apply online is also available on the website.

Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Gulf nation’s much-anticipated FIFA tournament will kick off on 21 November 2022 in Al Bayt Stadium, one of eight state-of-the-art stadiums built to welcome thousands of fans ready to cheer for their favorite team.

Meanwhile, the final will be played on 18 December – coinciding with Qatar National Day – of the same year at Lusail Stadium.

The global event will mark the first such major tournament to be held in the Middle East region.

Organisers of the 2022 World Cup, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, hope to attract 1.2 million visitors from all around the world to Doha to experience the “exceptional” event in person.

In preparation, the country is organising an array of traditional and innovative accommodation options, including hotels, cruise liners, fan villages, and vacation rentals.

The first phase of ticket sales has also kicked off, registering millions of requests from over 15 countries around the globe.

