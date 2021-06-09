Healthcare workers to get free Qatar Museum culture pass

The initiative aims to show gratitude to frontliners who put enormous effort into ensuring the community’s well-being during the pandemic.

Healthcare workers in Qatar can now get their hands on a Culture Pass Plus membership free of charge as a token of gratitude for all their efforts and hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic, Qatar Museums [QM] has announced.

Hamad Medical Center [HMC], the Primary Health Care Corporation [PHCC] and the Ministry of Public Health [MoPH] staff are eligible to obtain the membership card from the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) gift shops, the art institution announced in a statement.

Healthcare workers are only requested to present their staff ID to verify their eligibility prior to receiving the card.

CEO of Qatar Museums Ahmad Musa Al Namla said healthcare workers in Qatar have shown selfless dedication and great care to ensure those affected by the virus receive adequate and life-saving care.

“Qatar Museums would like to extend complimentary Culture Pass Plus membership to healthcare professionals at HMC, PHCC and MoPH as a show of our appreciation for their tireless commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of citizens and residents in Qatar,” Al Namla said, adding that frontline workers played a huge role in assisting the country to deal with the pandemic.

“As Culture Pass members, healthcare professionals can avail a host of benefits and discounts for an array of culturally enriching experiences in Qatar.”

The Culture Pass Plus membership will allow eligible healthcare professionals to enter museums, galleries and temporary exhibitions, including the National Museum of Qatar (NMOQ), Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, Alriwaq Gallery, and the Fire Station: Artist in Residence, completely free of charge.

Members can also enjoy year-long access to Culture Pass tours, workshops and talks – a perfect opportunity for art and culture enthusiasts.

The membership also offers a 25% discount at NMoQ, and Mathaf gift shops, Cass Art Qatar and the IN-Q online store.

As for dining, a 25% discount is also offered to cardholders at Jiwan as well as a 15% discount at Cafe 999 and Mia Park Kiosks.

A 10% discount is also offered for Doha Film Institute master classes and film screenings.

