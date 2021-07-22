Here are five reasons why you need to visit Doha Oasis

Cinema, food, shopping and luxury – here are just some of the reasons to add Doha Oasis to your itinerary this summer.

With restrictions lifting in Qatar, families are keen on finding thrilling entertainment to fill up the summer calendar. Cue Doha Oasis – the capital’s latest addition to the ‘must visit’ list of hot spots.

Located in the heart of Doha, the new mall offers locals and visitors a luxurious yet entertaining experience that includes an indoor theme park, cinema and world-known fashion stores. Whatever your vibe, here are just some reasons why you need to head down there, ASAP.

World’s tallest indoor roller coaster and drop tower

For those looking for a thrill the indoor Quest theme park is a one-of-a-kind entertainment destination with fascinating attractions and rides for all ages to enjoy.

Quest is a story-based concept with a three-dimensional timeline- the past, present, and future. Through the City of Imagination, Oryxville, and Gravity, guests can visit the present cityscape, ancient Arabian past, and futuristic Space Age.

Inspired by the timeline, each venue has its own characters, adventures, and rides, including virtual reality games, wall-climbing and laser tag, media-enhanced simulator experiences as well as kids’ activities.

Oh, and did we mention Quest’s EpiQ Coaster and Magma Blast are the tallest indoor roller coasters and drop towers in the world?

Qatar’s biggest, most luxurious cinema

The region’s most popular movie theatre franchise VOX Cinemas is back in town, and this time, boasts the biggest and most luxurious branch to date.

With four VIP auditoriums and one VVIP cinema that provides a sensational dine-in

experience, you don’t need to worry about comfort nor pangs of hunger.

The branch hosts 1,267 cinema seats and 19 screens, some of which cater specifically to children. There’s also a multi-sensory 4DX movie-watching concept that really brings the film to life, as well as an 8-lane bowling alley.

France’s Printemps comes to Qatar

For those looking for retail therapy, Doha Oasis delivers.

Qatar is now home to the prestigious French fashion department store, Printemps, where fashion enthusiasts can get their hands on major designer brands.

This is the first ever branch for the Qatari-owned Printemps and the second in the entire region.

Printemps Doha will be the second largest store in the world after the flagship at Boulevard Haussmann in Paris.

Designed by the international renowned architect Yabu Pushelberg, the vast retail space house over 40 premier outlets with an extensive range of luxury, fashion, accessories, lifestyle, beauty, technology and F&B brands, with promises of exceptional services.

First eco-friendly and culturally-sensitive hotel in Qatar

Doha Oasis goes above and beyond fashion and entertainment.

The new Msheireb-based complex is also now home to the world renowned five-star Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts.

The urban hotel blends multi-culture marvels with modernity to provide a one of a kind experience to guests in the heard of the Qatari capital.

The strategically-located hotel offers direct access to Printemps fashion store, Doha quest Theme Park and the VIP cinema auditoriums, so there’s no time for boredom on your staycation.

For a peak experience, head upstairs to the panoramic rooftop lounge where you can get a unique 360° view of Doha.

Region’s first Planet Hollywood branch

Hungry for more? Well you can dine with the stars at Planet Hollywood.

The American-style, Hollywood themed restaurant has now opened its doors to the Middle East market with its first ever branch in the region – and it’s right here in Doha.

The iconic, retro restaurant is bringing its famous “Dine with the Stars” menu to Doha Oasis where a set of attractive bundles will allow visitors to eat while enjoying the attractions of Quest.

“We are very excited to include Planet Hollywood Doha as part of the Quest customer experience” stated Marcel Hendriks, General Manager of Doha Oasis Quest.

“On special occasions throughout the year, a range of exclusive events and activities will take place, in line with Planet Hollywood Doha’s mission to bring a community together thanks to a shared love of food and entertainment,” Doha Oasis said.

