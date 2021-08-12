Here are the steps Qatar is taking to slip from ‘worst sustainability, air quality’ ranks

The Gulf country has one of the poorest sustainability scores by the number of earths required to sustain life.

Statistics that have made the rounds online have highlighted how Qatar is among the top five worst counties for air quality and sustainability.

According to the 2017 statistics by The World Bank, Qatar comes third in the top five countries globally by the share of the population exposed to polluted air, with approximately 91 percent of breathable air described as polluted.

With 99.7 percent, Nepal tops the list, shortly followed by Niger (94.1 percent), Qatar (91 percent), India (90.9 percent) Saudi Arabia (87.9 percent) and Egypt at (87 percent).

The World Health Organisation considers air with PM2.5 concentrations over 10 micrograms per cubic metre as unhealthy and polluted, and given the Gulf country’s exposure to dirty air, the percentage is significantly high in comparison to other countries.

Meanwhile, another 2017 report by Earth Overshoot Day recorded Qatar as the top country with the poorest sustainability scores, stating that if everybody on the planet lived like Qatar’s population, 9.2 earths’ worth of resources would be required to sustain life.

Luxembourg follows Qatar shortly, needing around 8 earths to sustain life. United Arab Emirates (5.6) and Bahrain (5.4) were also recorded as among the worst five countries in terms of sustainability.

The statistics are calculated by dividing the Ecological Footprint of the country and its biocapacity, giving the number of earths needed to meet residents’ demand on nature.

The higher the number of earths, the worse the ecological deficit, which occurs when the Ecological Footprint of a population exceeds the biocapacity of the area available to that population.

Currently, humanity is using nature 1.7 times faster than the planet’s biocapacity can regenerate, which is equivalent to using the resources of 1.7 earths.

However, 2021 data show that Qatar is now ranked 11 in terms of biocapacity deficit, with around 1,420 percent of ecological footprint exceeding biocapacity, followed by Saudi Arabia (1,290 percent) and Lebanon (1,200 percent).

Progressive efforts

Despite the worrying statistics, Qatar has been actively working on improving conditions across the country in recent years.

The Gulf nation has engaged in major efforts to boost sustainability and environment preservation with several policies and plans ahead of the much-awaited World Cup 2022.

This includes the execution of major projects in infrastructure and transportation that follow the highest international standards.

Recently, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) collaborated with the environment ministry to install air quality monitoring stations at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament venues.

Five stations have already been installed around Qatar University training sites to improve air quality, in line with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Sustainability Strategy.

The committee also said monitoring stations will be installed at the Al Janoub Stadium precinct soon.

“These stations will monitor and measure air quality according to the weather, along with the percentage of gases and other particles in the air,” said Jassim Al Jaidah, the SC’s Local Stakeholders Relations Manager for Sustainability.

“The data provided will help the SC make informed decisions in relation to improving air quality inside Qatar 2022 tournament venues, in line with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Sustainability Strategy,” Al Jaidah added.

Qatar is also set to have 100% electric public transportation in less than a decade, a significant step towards sustainable development.

The awaited football competition will be the first of its kind to use electric mass transit buses, demonstrating Qatar’s commitment to clean energy solutions for transport globally.

In April, authorities announced that more than 1,100 electric buses are set to transport spectators during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as part of Qatar’s continued efforts to organise a carbon-neutral mega sporting event.

“The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) in coordination with Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) and the Ministry of Transport and Communications is working to build four parking lots for electric busses to ferry spectators during matches of FIFA World Cup 2022,” said Director of Tarsheed and Energy Efficiency at Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Hammadi.

Al Hammadi confirmed that the number of electric vehicles exceeds 1,100 buses. Some 700 electric charging stations will be built to provide eco-friendly transportation facility for spectators during the matches.

“After FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, these electric buses will be used as public transport in the country. This is following the directive of high command that all means of transportation for fans will be electric during FIFA World Cup 2022,” he said.

