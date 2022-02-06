Here’s a list of things you can do this Sports Day

Don’t know what to do this Sports Day? Doha News has you covered!

With Qatar’s National Sports Day (QNSD) kicking off on Tuesday, Doha News brings you a selection of exciting things you can do during this year’s national sporting holiday.

In an effort to advocate for the importance of health and sports, the Gulf country celebrates the second Tuesday of February as National Sport Day, which falls on 8 February this year.

The day is considered a national holiday annually, and thousands of people take advantage of the mandatory day off to participate in different physical activities across the nation.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, sporting activities on the day will strictly be held outdoors to stem the spread of the virus.

Restrictions include having no more than 15 fully-vaccinated people participating in team sports, whilst individual sports can include up to 5 unvaccinated people, including children under the age of 12. Unvaccinated individuals are required to take rapid antigen tests within 24 hours before any activity to prove they are Covid-free.

But that will not make it any less fun. The country’s sporting facilities are prepped and ready to offer the community an unforgettable active day for all ages. And for those who would rather chill and relax, that’s covered too.

For those who are keen to keep up the Sports Day tradition, here is a list of activities you don’t want to miss:

1 – Sheraton’s ‘grand’ sporting activities

Have you ever wanted to try out classes but never had the time? Well, this is your chance! Sheraton Hotel is offering a wide range of classes, including yoga, zumba, boot camp and outdoor spinning classes— all free of charge on Sports Day!

Other outdoor sporting activities are offered to challenge the community’s perceptions of exercise, making it fun, effective and healthy.

The schedule and locations for each class can be found on the hotel’s website.

And if you plan on adopting a healthy fitness lifestyle, Sheraton Fitness is offering special promotions to celebrate National Sport Day throughout February, which can also be accessed on their site.

2 – Al Messila

Al Messila resort will be hosting an Open Day on QNSD for all those who want to stay active, relax and enjoy a spa day at no cost.

The facilities that will be open include gyms at the Ladies Wellness Retreat, indoor pool with hot and cold tubs, therapy pool for ladies, outdoor jogging paths, bootcamp stations, squash courts, padel scouts and a little explorers kids club for your little ones to enjoy!

If you plan on enjoying the facilities on Tuesday, ensure you pre-register to secure your spot.

3 – Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas

What better way to enjoy your day off than in a stunning resort with extraordinary facilities open for you free of charge?

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas are offering full complimentary access to some of its facilities on Sports Day for all the community to enjoy. The offer includes pool and beach access, sunset beach yoga with Oana, laser tag sessions between 11am-7pm, football, tennis courts, basketball courts, gym access, kids club, outdoor jogging path, beach soccer, bouncy castle and a beach volleyball competition. The facilities will be open from 10am-8pm, and reservations are required to prevent overcrowding.

