Here’s how to celebrate Eid safely despite the pandemic

Although the pandemic could pose obstacles to Eid traditions, there’s still a lot you can do to keep the celebrations going – here’s how.

Eid Al Fitr is around the corner and Muslims around the world are excitedly waiting to celebrate the annual holiday with their families and loved ones. However, like last year, the festivities this year will continue to be a little different than usual.

For the second year in a row, Muslims will be celebrating the festivities amid an ongoing global health crisis triggered by the Covid-19 virus. For many around the world, especially here in Qatar, this means there are strict precautionary measures and social distancing guidelines to help contain the virus and keep the community safe.

Eid Al Fitr is an annual three-day celebration to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Traditionally, Muslims families would come together for a feast to celebrate the month-long fasting.

In Qatar, Eid prayers will go ahead at specific mosques and prayer grounds this year under strict measures that include mandatory wearing of masks, a ban on handshaking, 1.5 metre social distancing and also bringing individual prayer mats to the gathering.

Here are ways you can enjoy Eid Al Fitr at home

Fun activities

A great way to revive celebratory vibes is through sprucing up your home with Eid themed decorations. This could be done with the help of kids and other family members to make the moment more fun and memorable.

Since malls are still open, people in Qatar have the privilege to shop for Eid and buy some festive decorations for affordable prices.

Also, many offers are available online, so don’t miss the chance.

Dress-up for the occasion and take pictures

Despite the celebration being indoors this year, it’s still important to dress up for Eid and getting together for a photoshoot with your immediate family.

This will absolutely help spread the festive mood to you and your loved ones, especially if shared with your wider network on your private social media accounts.

Greet your family, friends through social media and on virtual platforms

It’s important to preserve traditions and with the many technological advancements available today, you can still connect with your family, friends and relatives on Eid this year through group video and voice calls.

While we won’t be able to visit different people in person this year, we can still exchange greetings, as per tradition, through various social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

For those that are far away from friends and family, you can still switch on your Zoom or video calls to join your loved ones in a virtual gathering while you feast!

It’s another difficult year but we must make do with what we have. Prepare your favourite traditional delicacies and enjoy the moment with your people, wherever they may be.

From the Doha News team, Eid mubarak to all!