Here’s where you can attend Eid Al Fitr prayers this week

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Eid prayer
Standing in prayer

Eid Al Fitr is predicted to fall on Thursday May 13.

Qatar’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has released a list of approved mosques and prayer grounds for Eid Al Fitr Prayer.

The list includes over a thousand mosques around the country – all of which will only provide outdoor prayers to ensure the safety of the community.

The approved mosques and prayer areas includes Al Noor mosque, Sarah Mohamed, Ibn Abdelwahab, Al Rahma, Al Salam, Uthman Ibn Affan, Eid Al Kheisa, Al Raffaa, Hassan bin Qais, Bilal bin Rabah, Fahd Al Thani and Hessa bint Sultan bin Ali Al-Suwaidi.

“We would like to remind the worshippers to strictly adhere to all preventive and precautionary measures for prayers in mosques,” the ministry tweeted.

The list of all mosques is available here.

Worshippers are required to carry their own personal prayer mat and wear face masks at all times. Safe social distancing is also mandatory.

Astronomers in Qatar predict May 13th will be the first day of Eid, though the final confirmed date is expected to be announced by authorities at the Awqaf ministry.

The list comes as Qatari health authorities announce a phased plan to gradually lift lockdown restrictions as daily Covid-19 cases continue to dip.

On Sunday, the health ministry reported 389 new cases, bumping the total number up of active cases to 8,954.

So far, Qatar has reported 508 deaths since the pandemic started last year.

