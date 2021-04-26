‘Heroic’ child, woman honoured for saving lives in same week

Two separate emergencies in the last week were resolved thanks to a child and a woman.

A 12-year-old girl was honoured by authorities for saving her uncle’s life while he was experiencing a sudden health emergency at home.

Despite her young age, Rimas promptly responded and provided necessary first aid to her relative before calling the emergency services (999) to request urgent help.

Her father expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of the Interior and the Southern Security Department for their recognition and encouragement, noting that the swift and life-saving action by his daughter was a result of prior knowledge on how to administer first aid.

The father said he has always been keen on teaching his children first aid and safety measures to equip them with knowledge that would ensure their safety in the face of danger.

Meanwhile, the South Security Department at the General Directorate of Public Security also honoured another civilian in appreciation of her humanitarian efforts to save the life of a person who was drowning at Sealine beach.

Egyptian national, Lara Ali Mohamed, was on the beach when she noticed a person drowning in the ocean. She reacted immediately and rescued him before authorities arrived.

“The Southern Security Department expressed its thanks and appreciation for such efforts and joint cooperation within the framework of the joint responsibility to maintain security, calling on all sea goers to take more caution, and to use security and safety tools, and take into account not to go to the beaches without knowing the area in order to preserve their safety,” MOI said in a tweet.