Heya fashion show to feature over 150 Qatari designers this year

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Events
Heya Arabian Fashion Featuring American Designs [US Embassy]

Heya has become one of the country’s top cultural events.

The 17th edition of Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition will feature over 150 Qatari designers, shedding light on Qatar’s local talent.

The exhibition, held from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre [DECC] this year and is expected to attract hundreds of fashion lovers as well as significant participation from local brands.

“As our thriving Business Events sector resumes activity, I welcome visitors to our first exhibition of the season. Over the years, Heya has become one of the country’s top cultural events, anticipated by its wide following of Arabian and traditional fashion fans from Qatar and across the region,” QNTC secretary-general and Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar al-Baker said.

Organised by Qatar Business Events Corporation (QBEC), a subsidiary of QNTC, Heya is Qatar’s longest-running exhibition showcasing the latest in Arabian and modest fashion.

“It [Heya] has played a vital role in nurturing local talent, launching numerous local brands that went on to become leading names in modest fashion,”  al-Baker added.

Read also: QNL heritage library unveils nostalgic Arab cinema posters in new exhibition

This year, Heya will showcase local designers and entrepreneurs, along with two Kuwaiti designers, Tahani Alotabi and Basayel Style. The returning local brands include Almotahajiba, Harlienz, Hamadis, 1309 studios and Terzi, among others.

In addition to well-known local brands, Alumni from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar’s (VCUarts Qatar) fashion design department are also preparing to debut their collections at the event, marking the university’s first participation. 

Morell, the alumni project lead, said that this opportunity is a dream come true for her classmates.

“To be able to present our creations at Qatar’s prime fashion event is an amazing opportunity,” she said. 

“We’re very excited that our collections – based on the theme of modesty – will be seen by some of the most discerning fashion designers and influencers in the region.”

To ensure all safety, all hygiene and safety guidelines will be followed throughout the event, including limiting the visitor capacity to 30%, mandatory use of masks, presenting the Ehteraz mobile application on entry, and following social distancing measures. 

To prevent overcrowding and traffic, visitors are required to register prior to the event. 

Heya is open for women only, except on the opening day (November 27), during which men can accompany family members. Children below the age of 13 are not allowed.

© Doha News 2020.