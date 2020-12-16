24.9 C
Doha
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
HIA grabs best Middle East airport award for fourth consecutive year

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Hamad International Airport | HIA

HIA earns the best airport in the Middle East award for the fourth consecutive year for its top-tier service.

Hamad International Airport [HIA] was voted “Best Airport in the Middle East” by Global Traveler’s GT Tested Reader Survey Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

The award is deemed to be one of the most prestigious and respected recognitions in the travel industry.

“We would like to thank the distinguished readers of Global Traveler Magazine for voting for us for the fourth year in a row,” said Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport.

“To be recognised for our efforts in ensuring the comfort and peace of mind of our passengers, especially during this unprecedented time, is an honour that bolsters us to continue improving our passengers’ airport experience.” 

Every year for the past 17 years, Global Traveler allows its readers to vote for their favourite travel products and experiences. 

Read also: HIA becomes first global airport verified for COVID-19 safety protocols

In the last four years, HIA was chosen for its holistic passenger experience and its commitment to enhancing passenger wellbeing. 

“It is a testament to Hamad International Airport’s dedication to a holistic passenger experience that our readers have chosen HIA as the Best Airport in the Middle East for the fourth consecutive year,” said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications. Inc.

Earlier this month, the airport was awarded a 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety rating by Skytrax, becoming the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to hold such a rating. 

The move came after the facility implemented exceptional and effective COVID-19 policies to protect passengers from the virus, including mandatory face masks, fully autonomous disinfectant robots, advanced thermal screening helmets and ultraviolet disinfection tunnels for all checked-in passenger luggage.

The airport also has a 5-Star Airport status for the fourth consecutive year, a ranking Al Meer says the facility takes pride in. 

Currently, Hamad International Airport has the capacity to cater for 29 million passengers a year.

Meanwhile, the airport has commenced expansion work which will increase its annual handling capacity to over 55 million passengers by 2022, to accommodate for the much anticipated FIFA World Cup.

By 2023, HIA’s annual passenger capacity is expected to reach 65 million passengers.

