HIA Incident: Airport police charged over invasive search, but questions remain

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Photo by MK.sriram on Unsplash

The mother has been identified, but information about her whereabouts or if victims of the search have been contacted by officials has not been disclosed.

Police officers who ordered the invasive search of more than a dozen women passengers on a Qatar Airways flight to Australia are going to face “penalties of a maximum of three years in jail” according to Qatari authorities.

The news came in an update by Qatar’s Public Prosecution office on Monday regarding the horrific incident that took place at the Hamad International Airport (HIA) which involved the attempted murder of a newborn infant last month. 

However, the Public Prosecution office did not say what exact crimes were committed by the police officers, how many officers are going to face charges, what their ranks are or details of the penalties they are going to face.

Qatar’s Public Prosecution office has also revealed that investigators have identified the mother of the baby girl that was abandoned at HIA, the woman is accused of trying to kill her daughter just moments after giving birth to her in an airport bathroom.

Read also: Mother of abandoned baby identified

Although the Qatari prosecution body did mention that the father and the mother are from an “Asian nationality”, the statement did not disclose further information regarding the specific nationality of the parents or their whereabouts.

The statement mentioned that the attempted murder of the baby girl is punishable under the Qatari Penal Code with a maximum penalty of fifteen years in prison. However, there is no information on the Asian country’s penal codes that would reveal how the country is going to carry out the prosecution of the “fugitive” or if there is an extradition agreement between that country and Qatar.

Despite the several updates that the Public Prosecution office disclosed, there was no mention of when the investigation is going to be concluded and when its findings will be made public as promised by the government a few weeks ago.

Read also: Australian women say ‘yet to be contacted’ by Qatar authorities since HIA incident

As a result of the incident, thirteen Australian women, among others, were reportedly taken off a Qatar Airways flight and subjected to a thorough physical examination.

Although Qatari officials repeatedly and publicly condemned the incident and apologised to all the women affected, the Australian women have said that they reportedly did not receive a direct apology.

According to the Guardian, the group of women from Australia say they have not received any financial compensation for the ordeal or calls from Doha since the incident took place.

Mother of abandoned baby identified

If found, the woman could face up to 15 years in jail Qatari authorities say they've identified the parents of the baby that was abandoned...
00:01:52

The Round Up | Nov 22, 2020

Top stories in Doha on The Round Up today 👇 ⛓ Qatar jails two criminals in human trafficking case 🤝 Mike Pompeo in Doha for Afghan...
Qatar court sentences two human traffickers to 10 years in jail

The victims were sexually assaulted and forcibly exploited for services without pay. In a judgment considered a triumph for justice, The Criminal Court of the...
Skating down memory lane at the now-gone City Center ice rink

Longing, nostalgia and memories are all feelings now left frozen at City Centre's skating arena. It is the early 2000's in Qatar. You are sitting...

Index: Despite ranking, perception of public safety in Qatar high

Qatar court sentences two human traffickers to 10 years in jail

FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February

Australian women say 'yet to be contacted' by Qatar authorities since...

Skating down memory lane at the now-gone City Center ice rink

Longing, nostalgia and memories are all feelings now left frozen at City Centre's skating arena. It is the early 2000's in Qatar. You are sitting...
Qatar's Filipino community mobilise for typhoon victims

The Filipino community in Qatar, which is known for its compassion and unity, has been working tirelessly to gather donations to aid those affected...
Skating down memory lane at the now-gone City Center ice rink

Longing, nostalgia and memories are all feelings now left frozen at City Centre's skating arena. It is the early 2000's in Qatar. You are sitting...
Index: Despite ranking, perception of public safety in Qatar high

Based on personal safety, infrastructure safety, digital security and health security, Qatar's capital ranked 29th out of 50 cities in the latest edition of The Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index: Assessing urban security in the digital age.
