Monday, November 30, 2020
HIA to install new radars to improve air traffic surveillance

By Sana Hussain

Hamad International Airport Air Traffic Control Tower | Qatar Airways

Qatar’s main airport will soon be using sophisticated Approach Surveillance Radar technology. 

Hamad International Airport will see greater enhanced air navigation safety and security as the airline industry begins to slowly recover from the coronavirus pandemic. 

Qatar Civil Aviation Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Leonardo SpA, an Italian multinational company specialising in aerospace, defence and security.

The company will supply the airport with sophisticated Approach Surveillance Radar PSR & MSSR (Primary and Secondary Radars). 

The new devices will also facilitate surveillance and control over an increasing air navigation activity in Qatar, covering a range of nearly 230 nautical miles off the center of the radar.

Currently, Hamad International Airport has the capacity to cater for 29 million passengers a year. The airport has commenced expansion work which will increase its annual handling capacity to over 55 million passengers by 2022, to accommodate for the much anticipated FIFA World Cup. By 2023, HIA’s annual passenger capacity is expected to reach 65 million passengers.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim Al-Sulaiti, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, CAA Chairman Abdulla al-Subaiey and Italian Ambassador in Doha Alessandro Prunas.

 

