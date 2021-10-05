35 C
Doha
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Hilarious memes flood Twitter as competitors Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp blackout

By Farah AlSharif

-

[Twitter]

Monday’s social media blackout on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp was one of the parent company’s longest reported shutdowns in history.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have resumed services as normal after an hours-long global outage sent social media users into a frenzy.

In a post on Twitter on Monday, Facebook confirmed its apps were back online and apologised to its users for a blackout that affected millions of people across the world. The three apps, which are all owned by Facebook, operate on a shared infrastructure.

The social media giant confirmed the cause of the outage to be configuration changes to its routers which coordinate network traffic between the company’s data centres.

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry,” Facebook said. “We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now.”

However, the six-hour long major outage didn’t stop netizens from entertaining themselves with some memes to pass the time, with even Twitter founder Jack getting in on the action.

[Twitter]

No major event would be complete without a meme featuring ‘toxic king’ Future. Future is notorious for his memes on finding any excuse to hit up past flings.

However, Twitter was the ultimate winner here, as everyone took to the platform that remained up and running while its rivals were down.

Under a tweet saying “hello literally everyone,” companies and platforms like Microsoft, McDonald’s, and even global superstar singer Adele took the opportunity to respond to the only major platform to remain active during the blackout.

Others joked about their attempts to get the apps working by reinstalling them on their phones, or switching from data to WiFi. Luckily, Twitter was around to keep everyone warm during the trying times.

Of course, there were some outage Squid Game hybrid memes as the world fans over the viral Netflix show.

 

But our personal favourite was this exchange between WhatsApp’s Twitter account and a Twitter user who was clearly frustrated.

