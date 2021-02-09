23.5 C
Doha
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

HMC halts in-person hospital appointments as COVID-19 cases rise

By Hala Abdallah

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19
Hamad General Hospital in Doha, Qatar

No physical attendance at outpatient clinics in all HMC hospitals starting from Wednesday.

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced on Monday that physical attendance at outpatient clinics will stop across all its hospitals from February 10, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Qatar.

Consultations already scheduled will still be conducted on the day of the appointment via phone calls between the doctor and the patient, HMC added.

“HMC will instead be using telephone consultations between the physician and patient,” a statement said.

“Patients are asked not to come into hospital for appointment. The physician will telephone the patient on the day of the appointment,” it added.

For cases in which a doctor is required to see a patient, individuals will be informed directly by the clinic prior to the appointment to arrange a face-to-face meeting.

HMC’s decision was taken to ensure the protection and safety of all patients across the the country as it appears to battle a potential second wave of the novel coronavirus.

I thought I had recovered, then came ‘Long Covid’

 

On Monday, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed 427 new COVID-19 cases in Qatar –  the highest in months.

On January 1, Qatar recorded 208 new cases, with the number rising to 351 new daily cases by the end of the month. Since then, the number has been increasing on a daily basis.

At the start of the year, authorities confirmed 2,241 active cases. This has since increased by 223% to 7,241 active cases – triggering concerns over a potential second wave in the country despite repeated assurances from some officials that this was not the case.

Read also: Qatar imposes new COVID restrictions, but is it enough?

The last fatality recorded was on February 8, bringing the number to 251. Qatar has had a coronavirus fatality rate of 0.14%, one of the lowest in the world.

Across the world, the virus has constantly mutated into new strains, with two detected in the UK and South Africa, though Qatar has so far been spared.

Last week, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management held a press conference to announce the reimposition of some restrictions in a bid to contain the surge in cases.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Qatar invests millions into India’s TikTok rival app Josh

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The company said the latest investment has now set the company on a path of rapid growth. Qatar Investment Authority was among several to raise...
Read more
Sports

Qatar praised for ‘top-notch’ FIFA Club World Club

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar’s ability to contain the virus and provide quality healthcare enabled the country to host several successful sports events.  Bayern Munich's head coach, Hans-Dieter Flick...
Read more
News

Fish aboard: Qatar Airways flies ‘record’ 68,944kg of salmon fish

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
It turns out human passengers are not the only ones enjoying Qatar Airways flight.  National carrier Qatar Airways broke a unique record by carrying...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Qatar Airways: more cuts expected, but we will hire again

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The national carrier will be laying off thousands of employees in the upcoming months due to pandemic challenges.  Qatar Airways’ Group chief executive Akbar al-Baker...

Qatar police arrest man suspected of murdering two people in Al...

News

Professor who made racist comments against Qataris awarded $700,000 funding grant

News

Top 5 things to do for Valentine’s Day in Qatar

Where To Go & What To Do

11-year-old child dies of COVID-19 in Qatar amid rising numbers

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.