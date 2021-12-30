24 C
Doha
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

HMC holds national obesity workshop

By Rejan Gaafar

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing

Qatar holds its very first national obesity workshop to raise awareness and find radical solutions and treatments for obesity.

The department of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) alongside the International Obesity Federation, hosted the first-ever National Obesity Workshop, titled “Challenges and Strategies for Prevention and Treatment.”

The workshop was led by obesity experts from Gulf countries Lebanon, and the UK in addition to some experts from HMC, private sector, and primary health care clinics. The workshop also included leaders from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the World Obesity Federation (WOF).

The main idea behind this workshop is to trigger large-scale discussions on national guidelines to properly manage obesity in children and adults. The challenges facing healthcare workers in dealing with obese patients and with obesity complications were a central part of the workshop talks and discussions.

Read also: Qatar to open large state-of-the-art diabetes centre to battle disease

The Ministry of Health aims to set new guidelines for the treatment of obesity, as it looks to find ways to unite treatment plans in all health facilities in Qatar. The chiefs of the clinical nutrition at HMC joined the workshop and stressed the need for a healthy balanced diet, minimizing desk-bound habits, and changing unhealthy behaviors, stressing the importance of sports and physical activities daily. Back in 2011 the country’s Amir Sheikh Tamim issued a decree stating that the second Tuesday of every February would be dedicated as a National Sports day, this initiative is one of the many taken by Qatar promote a healthier lifestyle and encourage people to improve their diet and their physical health.

This latest workshop comes on the back of an increased number of obesity cases in the country, especially among children and adolescents. According to recent studies, 41.4 % of Qatari nationals are obese. The high rate of obesity is directly linked to the high rates of diabetes in the Gulf state which is currently at approximately 17%.

 

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Britain seeks gas shipments from Qatar amid ‘national crisis’

Hala Abdallah - 0
The UK continues to grapple with an energy crisis as worldwide prices jump and exports from Russia reduce. Qatar has emerged as Britain's last minute...
Read more
Politics

Qatar’s cabinet condemns Israel for continuous breach of international law 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Doha says Israel's increasing violations of international law in occupied Palestine are “dangerous developments”.  Qatar’s cabinet condemned Israel's continuous expansion of illegal settlements in occupied...
Read more
Sports

Qatar Stars League match suspended following COVID outbreak

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Doha is seeing a significant spike in Covid-19 cases with as people rush to get tested. The Qatar Stars League (QSL) has decided to postpone...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.