HMC launches ‘Qatar… It’s In Our Blood’ donation drive

Hamad Medical Corporation’s campaign ‘Qatar…It’s in Our Blood’ to save thousands lives.

Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Qatar Blood Services launched on Saturday a nationwide campaign to encourage citizens and residents to become regular blood donors.

The campaign which is running under the slogan ‘Qatar…It’s in Our Blood’ was launched at Katara Cultural Village a day after the country’s national day. At the launch were two Blood Donation buses branded with the new Qatar Blood Services’ look.

“Giving blood saves lives. The blood you give is a lifeline in an emergency and for people who need long-term treatments. We need new blood donors from all backgrounds to ensure there is the right blood available for patients who need it,” said Dr. Einas Al Kuwari, Chairperson of the HMC Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology.

Dr. Al Kuwari announced that a mobile blood donation team under the established campaign will be touring around the country up until April 2021.

“Without blood donors, many patients simply would not be alive today. We are sending out a message that we are all connected in this great country and through our blood donation, each individual can contribute to a sustainable blood supply,” she said.

The campaign already received strong support from companies and different organisations, and has shown to have a powerful influence on the public. However, more volunteers are needed.

“Over the past 12 months there has been around 35,000 voluntary blood donors which, while on par with 2019, needs to be increased as we prepare for the World Cup 2022,” Dr. Al Kuwari added.

Blood donor centres in Doha were still receiving blood donations throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Al Kuwari assured people that strict precautionary measures to prevent Covid-19 transmission and ensure the safety of both donors and recipients have been taken and applied at all centres.

“Our teams have also stepped up precautionary measures to ensure that every blood donation is safe during the pandemic to include mandatory pre-screening before entering the blood donation sites, as well as regular cleaning and disinfection of all surfaces and equipment,” Dr. Al Kuwari stated.

For more information about Qatar Blood Services, donating blood in Qatar and where you can donate, visit the official website here.

