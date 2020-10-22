33.5 C
HMC opens Sealine medical clinic ahead of camping season

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

HMC’s Sealine Medical Clinic opens for the Camping Season. Source: HMC.

The hospital has been operating for 11 years to respond to all campers’ medical needs.

A new medical clinic in Sealine opened on Thursday in time for the camping season, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced.

The clinic will operate from 3pm on Thursdays until 5pm on Saturdays throughout the camping season, providing safe and effective healthcare services to all patients in Qatar. HMC and the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) were the two bodies who facilitated the clinic’s location.

“The clinic is located on a main road adjacent to the busy beach, resort, mosque, shopping area, and other services and amenities in the area and this enables easy access to the clinic and has enabled the team to provide first aid services to the public in a fast and effective manner,” said Ali Abdulla Al Khater, HMC’s Chief Communications Officer and Project Manager of the Sealine Medical Clinic.

Read also: Qatari women at 'higher risk' of recurrent strokes, new research reveals

With the pandemic still in place, Al Khater urged campers to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures, including social distancing, wearing masks, regular handwashing, and to take safety precautions seriously.

“The clinic features all the medical equipment and medications needed to manage injuries, but cases of urgent or serious nature are usually transported to hospital by ambulance or the LifeFlight helicopter, depending on the severity of the injury or illness,” said Dr. Hamid Ghareeb, Medical Supervisor at the Sealine Medical Clinic.

Read also: Top 6 Qatar camping, beach spots to visit this season

Dr. Ghareeb added that the clinic will take all necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures, including physical distancing and the provision of personal protective equipment, such as face masks and hand sanitisers to protect the health of the clinic visitors.

“Ambulance Service coverage in the Sealine area operates 24/7 with two standard response vehicles as well as two 4×4 vehicles which are deployed for transporting patients from the sand dune areas to either the clinic, a standard ambulance vehicle, or to the helipad,” said Saleh M. Al Marri, Assistant Executive Director for Events and Emergency Preparedness at HMC’s Ambulance Service.

HMC will increase the number of ambulances to six along with five 4×4 vehicles during weekends and official holidays, enabling health workers to reach patients safely and with great flexibility.

