HMC researchers rank among top 2% of world’s leading scientists

US-based Stanford University names six Hamad Medical Corporation researchers in its World’s Top Scientists list.

Six Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) made it into Stanford University’s list of the top scientists around the globe, representing the top 2% of the world’s nearly 7 million most-cited scientists in different fields of expertise.

“The list was published by John Loannidis of Stanford University in the prestigious journal PLoS Biology in and includes HMC researchers and experts in the fields of dermatology, general medicine, oncology, emergency and critical care and microbiology,” stated HMC.

The Stanford University Team analysed millions of scientists worldwide to systematically rank the most influential by scientific field,” it added

The Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari commended the HMC scientists for the distinguished ranking.

“Congratulations to all who have been named in the prestigious global list – this is a tangible representation of our commitment to becoming an Academic Health Center and integrating health, research and education.

“It is a great achievement to be recognised as being at the forefront of world leading research that truly makes a difference to the lives of our patients,” Dr. Al Kuwari continued.

Included among the 6,880,389 listed experts, are the following HMC’s researchers and their category of expertise:

Prof. Martin Steinhoff – Dermatology and Venereal Diseases

Dr. Fahmi Yousef Khan – General and Internal Medicine

Dr. Shahab Uddin – Oncology and Carcinogenesis

Dr. Aamir Ahmad – Oncology and Carcinogenesis

Prof. Stephen Thomas – Emergency and Critical Care Medicine

Prof. Adeel Butt – Microbiology

“Innovation and a commitment to research drives improvement of health outcomes and has clear patient benefits and this is something we are continually striving towards,” the minister added.

Professor Steinhoff commented on the historic listing and said that it was an honour to be included in Stanford’s list, which looked at almost seven million active researchers and scientists worldwide.

“Considering more than 200 fields of scientific study and 176 subfields were included in this list, this represents an unbiased vindication from a very credible external source of the high quality and high impact research that is being undertaken here at HMC,” Dr. Steinhoff said.

The list was created based on published work from August 2019 from the Department of Medicine, Health Research and Policy, at Stanford’s Biomedical Data Science, and Statistics and Meta-Research Innovation Center.

The list was made based on “citations, h-index, co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions, and a composite indicator,” according to reports.

As articulated in the publication, co-authored by Dr. John P.A. Ioannidis, Professor of Medicine, Stanford Prevention Research, the main focus was on sharing a solution to overcome many of the technical difficulties.

The purpose of the study is to provide a comprehensive database of the world’s most-cited scientists.