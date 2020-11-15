26 C
Doha
Sunday, November 15, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

HMC to open ‘revolutionary’ diabetes clinic

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing

The new clinic could help people reverse diabetes.

In line with World Diabetes Day, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced its plan to open a diabetes clinic to treat type 2 diabetes with new methods. 

 

HMC’s latest efforts come after new findings from recent research which show that type 2 diabetes can be reversed through different means other than medication. 

 

Dr. Shahrad Taheri, chair of Qatar Metabolic Institute’s (QMI) Research Committee, said that HMC plans to take the findings from the research study and implement them at the clinic, paving the way for new treatment plans in the country.

 

“A recent study has found that Type 2 diabetes could be reversed in more than 60 percent of participants through dietary change, physical activity, and behaviour change,” Dr. Shahrad Taheri, said during a webinar held as part of the WISH Doha Healthcare Week.

Read also: ‘Doha Healthcare Week’ to highlight COVID-19, diabetes and women’s health.

 

During the webinar, healthcare professionals also highlighted the importance of prevention, early detection and management of diabetics. 

 

In addition, professionals also shed light on the strategies, facilities and services available in Qatar related to diabetes.

 

Registration for the Diabetes Reversal Clinics will be open soon for those who want to treat their diabetes through lifestyle modification.

 

“Through the new clinic we could see more people reverse diabetes, removing the need for lifelong medical care and other complications due to diabetics,” said Dr. Taheri.

 

About the study

 

‘Effect of intensive lifestyle intervention on body weight and glycaemia in early type 2 diabetes (DIADEM-I): an open-label, parallel-group, randomised controlled trial’ is a study that was conducted by teams from different health sectors across Qatar, including HMC’s QMI, Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA) and Weill Cornell medical college in Qatar.

 

Funded by the Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF), the study included randomly chosen participants with type 2 diabetes over a period of 3 years, aged between 18 and 50 years.

For 12 months, the group has undergone extensive medical care for diabetes using lifestyle intervention therapy that included dietary change, physical activity, and behaviour changes.

After the year was over, around 61% of the participants’ blood sugar levels were no longer in the diabetes range.

“The study has shown that early intervention with lifestyle changes can help people reverse the condition in people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Taheri.
Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Authorities to prosecute over 400 people for face mask violations

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar’s interior ministry has been referring more people to the public prosecutor for violation of COVID-19 health regulations. The Ministry of Interior (MOI) said on...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar in talks to host historic Pacquiao fight

Sana Hussain - 0
Manny Pacquiao, Terence Crawford or Kell Brook could take the stage in Doha’s first ever boxing match Qatar is hoping to host its first ever...
Read more
DN TV
00:01:09

Ride of Champions: Biggest cycling event in Qatar

Muhammad Muneeb - 0
Qatar’s biggest cycling gala of the year, The Ooredoo Ride of Champions 2020, finally took place on Friday, after months of delay due to...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports

Saudi’s Al Arabiya to be tried in UK court over ‘false’...

Politics

All you need to know about Sony’s new Playstation 5 in...

Technology

Ooredoo customers signal outrage over days-long service disruptions

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

After Trump’s major shifts, what will happen between Biden, Iran and the Gulf?

Opinion Mahjoob Zweiri - 0
After four years of major shifts in the Gulf region under the Trump administration, political analyst, Mahjoob Zweiri explores what changes will come with...
Read more

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Lights out, projectors off, curtains close. Long before spacious movie theatres and large screens, watching films was a little different. In fact, films had to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Travel Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...
Read more

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Lights out, projectors off, curtains close. Long before spacious movie theatres and large screens, watching films was a little different. In fact, films had to...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.