HMC to open ‘revolutionary’ diabetes clinic

The new clinic could help people reverse diabetes.

In line with World Diabetes Day, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced its plan to open a diabetes clinic to treat type 2 diabetes with new methods.

HMC’s latest efforts come after new findings from recent research which show that type 2 diabetes can be reversed through different means other than medication.

Dr. Shahrad Taheri, chair of Qatar Metabolic Institute’s (QMI) Research Committee, said that HMC plans to take the findings from the research study and implement them at the clinic, paving the way for new treatment plans in the country.

“A recent study has found that Type 2 diabetes could be reversed in more than 60 percent of participants through dietary change, physical activity, and behaviour change,” Dr. Shahrad Taheri, said during a webinar held as part of the WISH Doha Healthcare Week.

Read also: ‘Doha Healthcare Week’ to highlight COVID-19, diabetes and women’s health.

During the webinar, healthcare professionals also highlighted the importance of prevention, early detection and management of diabetics.

In addition, professionals also shed light on the strategies, facilities and services available in Qatar related to diabetes.

Registration for the Diabetes Reversal Clinics will be open soon for those who want to treat their diabetes through lifestyle modification.

“Through the new clinic we could see more people reverse diabetes, removing the need for lifelong medical care and other complications due to diabetics,” said Dr. Taheri.

About the study

‘Effect of intensive lifestyle intervention on body weight and glycaemia in early type 2 diabetes (DIADEM-I): an open-label, parallel-group, randomised controlled trial’ is a study that was conducted by teams from different health sectors across Qatar, including HMC’s QMI, Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA) and Weill Cornell medical college in Qatar.

Funded by the Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF), the study included randomly chosen participants with type 2 diabetes over a period of 3 years, aged between 18 and 50 years.

For 12 months, the group has undergone extensive medical care for diabetes using lifestyle intervention therapy that included dietary change, physical activity, and behaviour changes.

After the year was over, around 61% of the participants’ blood sugar levels were no longer in the diabetes range.

“The study has shown that early intervention with lifestyle changes can help people reverse the condition in people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Taheri.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube