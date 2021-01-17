22.3 C
HMC to resume face-to-face appointments

By Farah AlSharif

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing

As COVID-19 restrictions ease up, HMC brings back face-to-face outpatient appointments. 

Amidst the gradual easing of the coronavirus restrictions, Hamad Medical Corporation has announced the return of face-to-face appointments for outpatient clinics.

Prior to the decision, outpatient services such as return prescriptions were conducted through virtual clinics via telephone to protect patients, visitors, and the general public from the spread of the virus.

HMC will continue to offer a range of virtual services through the 16000 hotline that include medicine delivery, mental health advice and assistance, and urgent consultation services.

Read also: HMC to open ‘revolutionary’ diabetes clinic

The announcement to resume face-to-face outpatient appointments was made by HMC’S Chief Medical Officer Dr. Abdulla Al Ansari, as he said it was the appropriate time to resume these services. 

Patients will be contacted through HMC’S customer service Nesma’ak portal about the nature of their appointment, and whether it will be conducted virtually or in person. 

Only patients with appointments will be admitted into HMC’s facilities. 

HMC urges those with symptoms of Covid-19, such as shortness of breath, fever or chills, or cough, to not attend their face-to-face appointment and to call 16060 and reschedule instead. 

Follow up appointments will continue to be conducted virtually. 

“We would like to thank our patients and the community for their support and patience during the pandemic” said Dr. Al Ansari. 

