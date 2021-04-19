HMC women’s hospital first in region to receive SOAP accreditation

Hamad Medical Corporation’s Obstetric Anaesthesia Services has received an international accreditation for its quality service and care.

Obstetric Anaesthesia Services at Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Women’s Wellness and Research Center (WWRC) has been designated as a Center of Excellence by the Society for Obstetric Anaesthesia and Perinatology (SOAP) in the United States.

WWRC received the accreditation for its high quality patient-focused, safe, and effective care for pregnant women, as well as education and research excellence.

It is the first hospital in the region to receive the prestigious designation for excellent obstetric anaesthesia care.

“The designation of WWRC as a Center of Excellence by the Society for Obstetric Anaesthesia and Perinatology shows our commitment to promote excellence, safe and effective care for each and every one of our patients including women who receive obstetric anaesthesia care at WWRC,” said HMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Abdulla Al Ansari.

The facility met criteria that covers all aspects of obstetric anaesthesia care, including personnel and staffing, equipment, protocols, and policies, simulation and team training, obstetric emergency management, cesarean delivery and labour analgesia care, recommendations and guidelines implementation, as well as quality assurance and patient follow-up systems.

The status will remain valid for four years.

“As a leading healthcare provider offering tertiary level maternity care in Qatar and across the region, HMC prides itself in offering cutting edged personalised care to women from preconception to postnatal stage. We do this through a multidisciplinary team comprising anaesthesiologists, obstetricians and other healthcare practitioners ensuring that pregnant women receive the best, the safest and the most compassionate care,” Al Ansari added.

The criteria to fulfil the WWRC’s award by SOAP also included excellence in education and research.

With around 20,000 births per year, WWRC offers a scope of services that ranges from prenatal to perinatal, including postnatal care and newborn care, in order to offer personalised and family-centered care to all mothers and newborns in Qatar.

“We are very proud to have been designated as a Center of Excellence by the Society for Obstetrics Anesthesia and Perinatology. It further demonstrates our commitment to excellence in the care that we offer to women at the Women’s Wellness and Research Center,” said WWRC’s Acting Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director Dr. Hilal Al Rifai.

