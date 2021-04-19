33.4 C
Doha
Monday, April 19, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

HMC women’s hospital first in region to receive SOAP accreditation

By Farah AlSharif

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
[Pixabay]

Hamad Medical Corporation’s Obstetric Anaesthesia Services has received an international accreditation for its quality service and care. 

Obstetric Anaesthesia Services at Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Women’s Wellness and Research Center (WWRC) has been designated as a Center of Excellence by the Society for Obstetric Anaesthesia and Perinatology (SOAP) in the United States.

WWRC received the accreditation for its high quality patient-focused, safe, and effective care for pregnant women, as well as education and research excellence.

It is the first hospital in the region to receive the prestigious designation for excellent obstetric anaesthesia care.

Read also: Hazm Mebaireek Covid-19 field hospital expanded with 100 beds

“The designation of WWRC as a Center of Excellence by the Society for Obstetric Anaesthesia and Perinatology shows our commitment to promote excellence, safe and effective care for each and every one of our patients including women who receive obstetric anaesthesia care at WWRC,” said HMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Abdulla Al Ansari.

The facility met criteria that covers all aspects of obstetric anaesthesia care, including personnel and staffing, equipment, protocols, and policies, simulation and team training, obstetric emergency management, cesarean delivery and labour analgesia care, recommendations and guidelines implementation, as well as quality assurance and patient follow-up systems.

The status will remain valid for four years.

“As a leading healthcare provider offering tertiary level maternity care in Qatar and across the region, HMC prides itself in offering cutting edged personalised care to women from preconception to postnatal stage. We do this through a multidisciplinary team comprising anaesthesiologists, obstetricians and other healthcare practitioners ensuring that pregnant women receive the best, the safest and the most compassionate care,” Al Ansari added.

The criteria to fulfil the WWRC’s award by SOAP also included excellence in education and research.

With around 20,000 births per year, WWRC offers a scope of services that ranges from prenatal to perinatal, including postnatal care and newborn care, in order to offer personalised and family-centered care to all mothers and newborns in Qatar.

“We are very proud to have been designated as a Center of Excellence by the Society for Obstetrics Anesthesia and Perinatology. It further demonstrates our commitment to excellence in the care that we offer to women at the Women’s Wellness and Research Center,” said WWRC’s Acting Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director Dr. Hilal Al Rifai.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Qatar’s vaccination drive covers 35.5% of adults with at least one dose

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar has now lowered the Covid-19 vaccination eligibility age to 35. More than 35.5% of adults in Qatar have now received at least one dose...
Read more
News

Renowned Qatar-based Muslim scholar Qaradawi contracts Covid-19

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
95 year old Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi is regarded to be one of the most prominent religious authorities in the Muslim world and has been...
Read more
COVID-19

Qatar drops vaccination eligibility age to 35

Farah AlSharif - 0
Health authorities in Qatar have now lowered the Covid-19 vaccination eligibility age from 40 to 35. The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has lowered the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.