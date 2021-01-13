Hollywood stars Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham shoot new film in Doha

Grab your popcorn and get ready for yet another American action movie – but this time, you might spot your favourite places in Doha in the scenes.

Renowned producer and director Guy Ritchie is shooting his latest spy action movie right here in the heart of Doha.

Starring Jason Statham (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Aubrey Plaza (Parks And Recreation) and Cary Elwes (Stranger Things), the untitled film is set to start production on Thursday and will see the reunion of Ritchie and Statham for the first time since Warth of Man over fourteen years ago.

The thriller is fully financed by MIRAMAX, a global film and television studio owned by beIN Media Group and ViacomCBS company.

“Guy and Jason have repeatedly impressed audiences with their collaborations, and we’re looking forward to bringing this production to the city of Doha, Qatar, a growing market in the entertainment and media space,” said Nasser Al-Khelaifi, beIN Media Group chairman.

The movie will mark the company’s third collaboration with Ritchie and the 20th project to be released or in production since beIN’s acquisition of Miramax, Al-Khelaifi added.

This is “testament to our continued success achieving the target goals we set forth for the studio’s evolution while remaining committed to prioritszing investments in innovative and culturally relevant films,” he added.

Read also: Qatar custom bike, car show revs up to thank Kuwait’s mediation efforts

Once the shoot is wrapped up in Doha, the crew is set to head for Turkey to film the rest of the scenes.

The movie’s storyline will see Orson Fortune (Statham), an MI6 guns-and-steel agent, attempt to save the world by disrupting the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that has the ability to destroy the globe.

During his mission, he is reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert Sarah Fidel, who later helps him track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds, with scenes in between that will surely get fans on their toes.

Written by the brilliant Ivan Atkinsin and Marn Davis, the film will be directed and produced by Ritchie, along with Atkinson and Bill Block.

Later on, Eros STX Global Corporation, a global entertainment company, will distribute directly in the US, UK and Ireland as well as the the rest of the world through its network of international distribution partners.

This is not the first time Qatar welcomes international sets on its land. Last December, a romantic Turkish soap series, “I Waited a Long Time for You,” was also shot in Doha.

The series narrated a unique love story between a successful businessman who built his life away from his family and a beautiful photographer who has shaky family relations. It featured popular Turkish actors, including Özcan Deniz who starred in Istanbullu Gelin.

In a first-of-its-kind experience, several scenes took place in Doha, where both characters find their way to each other’s hearts.

Prior to that, Netflix was in town to shoot a full episode of reality series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ in Qatar.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube