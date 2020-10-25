29 C
Doha
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports Qatar 2022

‘Host a fan’ initiative to showcase renowned Arab hospitality at World Cup Qatar 2022

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesQatar 2022Culture
Source: Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

Qatar’s residents may be able to host football fans for the upcoming world cup.

With hospitality being an integral part of Qatari culture, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) launched an online public survey for residents to get their feedback on hosting football fans during the 2022 World Cup.

According to the SC, the survey’s results will determine whether or not they will launch the new ‘Host a Fan’ initiative.

“It could give every football fan a unique experience as they visit Qatar for key tournaments up to and including the FIFA World Cup 2022™. This could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to see the real Qatar, feel the warmth of its culture and make lasting friendships,” said the SC.

Residents willing to host incoming fans during the games should fill the survey, which is open for everyone. There are no details or further information regarding the program at the moment as it is still under development.

Read also: Supreme Committee launches project to ‘enhance air quality’ around 2022 stadiums

Hospitality has been represented as a recurring theme in preparation for the games, most noticeably in the Al Bayt Stadium, which was named after what is known in Qatar and the Gulf region as ‘bayt al sha’ar’ or ‘house of poetry’. The stadium resembles tents historically used by nomadic people.

Al Bayt will be one of the many stadiums that will welcome football fans and host the first World Cup in the Middle East.

According to the SC, at least 1.5 million fans from around the world are expected to visit Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Al Arabi FC scores big by putting a smile on the face of orphans

Sana Hussain - 0
The sports club goes beyond its field by extending a helping hand to local humanitarian entities. The Al Arabi Sports Club kit for this season...
Read more
Technology

Qatar to house the world’s third-largest solar power plant

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The massive project is expected to be fully operational before the 2022 World Cup. Qatar’s 800 MWp Al Kharsaah project will be powered by the...
Read more
Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 to boost Qatar’s economy, IMF says

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is expected to boost Qatar’s economy gradually, leading to growth in many sectors in the next few years. The...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

News

Qatar’s Al Meera removes French products amid growing boycott movement

Menatalla Ibrahim - 1
Recent tensions between France and the Muslim world has sparked a boycott movement, prompting Qatar's Al Meera to remove all French products from its...

Popular vlogger Nas Daily attacks Al Jazeera after ‘Israel whitewashing’ claims

News

‘We’ve been suffering for a long time’: Migrant workers struggle as...

News

Life after COVID-19: what will it be like?

News

Culture minister: Vocal critics welcome in Qatar

Culture

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

It’s time authorities shift their focus to thousands stuck in entry permit limbo

Opinion Doha News Team - 0
In our latest editorial, we highlight growing grievances over Qatar's Exceptional Entry Permits - a COVID-19 measure that although necessary, has ripped families apart. Let’s...
Read more

Best selling author and Qatar resident Layla Saad on fighting racism, white supremacy

Culture Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Doha News interviewed Qatar based author Layla Saad, who is a speaker and teacher on race, identity, leadership, personal transformation and social change. We...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Qatar’s Al Meera removes French products amid growing boycott movement

News Menatalla Ibrahim - 1
Recent tensions between France and the Muslim world has sparked a boycott movement, prompting Qatar's Al Meera to remove all French products from its...
Read more

Popular vlogger Nas Daily attacks Al Jazeera after ‘Israel whitewashing’ claims

News Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The controversial content creator attacked Al Jazeera for what he claimed was the network spreading 'fake news'. Israeli-Palestinian video blogger Nas Daily took to social...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.