‘Host a fan’ initiative to showcase renowned Arab hospitality at World Cup Qatar 2022

Qatar’s residents may be able to host football fans for the upcoming world cup.

With hospitality being an integral part of Qatari culture, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) launched an online public survey for residents to get their feedback on hosting football fans during the 2022 World Cup.

According to the SC, the survey’s results will determine whether or not they will launch the new ‘Host a Fan’ initiative.

“It could give every football fan a unique experience as they visit Qatar for key tournaments up to and including the FIFA World Cup 2022™. This could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to see the real Qatar, feel the warmth of its culture and make lasting friendships,” said the SC.

Residents willing to host incoming fans during the games should fill the survey, which is open for everyone. There are no details or further information regarding the program at the moment as it is still under development.

Hospitality has been represented as a recurring theme in preparation for the games, most noticeably in the Al Bayt Stadium, which was named after what is known in Qatar and the Gulf region as ‘bayt al sha’ar’ or ‘house of poetry’. The stadium resembles tents historically used by nomadic people.

Al Bayt will be one of the many stadiums that will welcome football fans and host the first World Cup in the Middle East.

According to the SC, at least 1.5 million fans from around the world are expected to visit Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

