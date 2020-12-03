27.3 C
Hosting AFC Champions League matches showcases Qatar’s world-class expertise

By Sana Hussain

-

Top StoriesQatar 2022
[Twitter/TheAFCCL]

The teams have experienced using the 2022 World Cup stadia during training and matches AFC CL matches.

Qatar’s hosting of the Asian Football Confederation’s Champions League matches during COVID-19 has proved the country’s determination to deliver a flawless event once again, according to Mohamed al-Atwan, Director of Facilities Department at the AFC Champions League’s East Zone matches. 

The tournament kicked off on Nov. 18 and will continue until December 13. 

All teams will compete to qualify for the AFC Champions League Final against the West Asian champion Persepolis FC of Iran in Doha on Dec. 19 at the Al Janoub Stadium. 

“We have the ideal infrastructure to host matches of the AFC Champions League, East Zone. This infrastructure shows the ability of the LOC’s part to put together a great event,” he said, referring to the Local Organising Committee. 

“The fact that Qatar is hosting the month-long event shows the confidence FIFA and AFC has on us to deliver a successful event,” al-Atwan said. 

Read more: FIFA Arab Cup 2021 to unite region’s national teams in Qatar

Qatar was chosen as the host country after it successfully hosted the West Zone matches in September and October. 

“We also look at providing the best means of protection and prevention for the safety of the players and participants in the tournament. Our football facilities reflect the kind of high standards we have exhibited throughout the events staged so far. And yes, we are meeting all AFC requirements,” al-atwan added. 

Football clubs participating in the AFC Champions League for East Asia have had the golden opportunity to play and train in Qatar 2022 World Cup facilities.

The move was designed to assist the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in delivering its top club event by offering the best Qatar has to offer, with teams given access to world class stadiums built for the World Cup.

