How EAA is helping out-of-school children get back into classrooms

Thousands of out-of-school children in Qatar are receiving much-needed assistance from the Education Above All Foundation (EAA).

Education Above All (EAA) has stepped in to help thousands of students left without education due to school closures and lack of resources amid the prevailing global health crisis over the past year.

The foundation launched the Al Fakhoora Programme for children “facing barriers to access education” to find “the right solutions for them”.

According to the acting executive director of the programme, Talal Al Hothal, more than 200 expression of interest forms were filled by parents in Qatar in less than one week, indicating a clear need for the scheme.

The project received around 3,000 applications in the last year.

The EAA “has established the first and second Assalam Schools that are operating with complete support from the Ministry of Education & Higher Education and Donor Bodies,” Hothal told Doha News.

These schools provide education for children who are currently facing one or more obstacles that hinder their access to schooling, including, financial, age, transportation and gender barriers, among others.

“The barriers are multifaceted and involve a combination of factors such as families’ financial situation, child’s previous educational background, health and learning needs, language needs and even general awareness in some cases,” he added.

Students also benefit from the schools’ tailored support programmes to cover educational gaps created due to being out of school, Al Hothal added.

Families in need of assistance can apply to see whether their children would be eligible to join the programme to return to formal education.

“EAA is working closely with the Ministry of Education and Higher education to develop sustainable solutions to address the specific needs of these children,” he said, noting the foundation acts as a bridge between state ministries and affected communities in Qatar.

“Our main goal is to provide access to education for children facing barriers that keep them from attending school.

“At that, it is the only project in the country working toward eradicating barriers by facilitating the establishment of alternative education institutes and programmes, in collaboration with local ministries and NGOs,” he added.

