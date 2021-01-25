20.5 C
Doha
Monday, January 25, 2021
How much does it cost to maintain Qatar’s mosques?

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Culture
[Instagram\Kiwi_Musafir]

Officials announced it costs millions of Qatari riyals to maintain the country’s mosques.

An official revealed that Qatar annually spends QR 40,000,000 to maintain the cleanliness of the country’s mosques, Doha-based Al Raya reported on Monday.

Mohamed Ahmed Naji Al-Dhahabi, head of the mosque services department at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs [Awqaf], also said the annual expenditure on mosque furnishings works in Qatar amounts to an additional QR 1,500,000.

Read also: Why did Amir Tamim flip his robe during the Istisqa ‘rain-seeking’ prayer?

Al-Dhahabi told Al Raya that 756 workers across the country clean the mosques everyday while 42 field observers from the Mosque Services department oversee and monitor the work of cleaning companies throughout the day.

Qatar operates more than 2,000 mosques, with many standing in different areas across the Gulf state to serve as a symbol of the country’s culture.

According to the Pew Research Center, at least 65% of Qatar’s population are Muslims, some 13.7% are Christians and around 16% are Hindus.

