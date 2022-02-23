How Qatar is helping more than 70,000 Yemenis

More than half of the Yemeni population is currently living in extreme poverty, making charity projects crucial for the survival of many.

Qatar is helping more than 73,500 vulnerable people living in inaccessible areas in war-torn Yemen to have access to clean water and environmental sanitation.

The latest effort is part of a major project series launched by the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to ease some of burdens Yemenis face as the country battles its worst humanitarian crisis.

As part of Phase 3, the charity is launching 149 new water projects in seven Yemeni governorates, including Taiz, Dhale, Lahij, Ibb, Al-Mahwit, Sa’ada, and Raymah. The whopping $1,324,970 project is one of the largest water rehabilitation and environmental sanitation projects in the country.

It includes digging two artesian wells in Tuban District, rehabilitating 103 manual wells, as well as rehabilitating 46 water projects with solar-powered pumps.

“This project addresses the suffering of the most vulnerable groups in remote and inaccessible areas due to the high mountainous terrain in the middle of the country’s highest and largest mountain ranges,” Eng Ahmed Hassan al-Sheraji, head of QRCS office in Yemen, says.

Thousands of Yemenis struggle to find clean water and most of the time cannot afford it when it is available. Thus, most wait patiently to collect rainwater when available, which imposed harsh burdens and challenges on the community, especially during the dry season.

However, now, the major project will provide access to clean water all year long, with no charge, in an effort to help the families, al-Sheraji says.

“Even before the completion of Phase 2, we opted to launch Phase 3 to further support water projects, by digging more artesian and manual wells to help close the gap in water and environmental sanitation suffered by people in the target areas,” he adds.

Ongoing conflict

Yemen has been marred in conflict since 2014 when Houthi rebels overran all government institutions in Sanaa and gained control of the city. The conflict left 24.1 million people, almost 80% of Yemen’s population in need of humanitarian aid and protection.

With over three million people displaced from their homes since 2015, the country is battling the largest humanitarian crisis in the world.

Previous work

Qatar has been consistently providing Yemen with various humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, water, and clothes, to alleviate some of the population’s suffering.

“Thanks to QRCS, the suffering of people here will hopefully come to an end. Within a few days, clean and accessible water will be available,” says Mahmoud al-Bakir, a community leader in Bilad At Ta’am District, Raymah. “Children and women will be safe from the risk of diseases and falling into the wells. Sadly, many families have lost children or women this way.”

In total, the country launched three phases for the water projects amounting to a total cost of $2,822,840. The organisation completed Phase 1 of the project, finishing 34 manual wells across the country.

Phase 2 however is still in progress. It includes 141 water projects aimed at helping thousands of the population in isolated areas have access to clean drinking water.