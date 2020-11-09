32 C
Doha
Monday, November 9, 2020
How to buy tickets for this year’s ‘hybrid’ Ajyal Film Festival

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesEventsCulture
[Instagram\AjyalFilm]

Calling all film enthusiasts! Purchase your Ajyal Film Festival tickets now to avoid missing out on this year’s spectacular event.

Excited to attend this year’s Ajyal Film Festival but not sure where to purchase the tickets? Look no further as Doha News has spared you the search journey.

To put it simply, Ajyal’s website lists all scheduled events for the festival including online film screenings, the drive-in cinema in Lusail, and screenings at VOX Cinemas. 

Single ticket online screening

The single ticket option for online film screenings directs users to a slideshow of all the movies available to watch this year. The Doha Film institute link allows for pre-order of tickets from now – days ahead of the start of the festival.

As the event goes online this year, films can be viewed from 18 November and will be available for five days for all those who have purchased tickets. Once you hit play on the film, the link allows for just 24 hours before it expires.

Fortunately, a countdown is available on the website to remind viewers how long is left until the big event!

Read also: The show goes on: Ajyal introduces ‘drive-in cinema’ for this year’s festival

While ticket prices start at QAR 24, other options are available.

For those ready to tuck into the variety of films available, a convenient 5 for 100 Virtual Festival Package provides access to any five online features or short film programmes for just QAR 100.

A complimentary ticket to Q&A sessions held after the screenings are also provided to customers of the package deal.

Lusail Drive-in Cinema

Now for this year’s exciting new addition to the film festival, the drive in cinema!

Tickets can be purchased on the official website here where you can choose exactly which film you want to watch from the comfort of your car. 

Once the preferred film is selected, click on the red “select a showing” icon and pick the drive-in cinema option.

From here, click on “buy tickets”, pick your seats and make your payment!

The ticket price for the drive-in cinema is QAR 100. However, the price for the popular Ajyal Tunes concert is QAR 50.

VOX Cinemas tickets

For those that want a more traditional cinema experience, fear not!

As always, the festival’s films are also being screened at VOX cinema’s Doha Festival City branch. For these tickets, click on the third option on the Ajyal Film Festival homepage for a full schedule of films at VOX.

Alternatively, you can also purchase tickets through VOX Cinemas’ official website and follow the simple steps there. Tickets can also be bought at the branch itself though it is advised to preorder online to avoid disappointment.

Prices for regular seating is QAR 60 while premium seating is going for QAR 90.

Which movies are you planning on seeing this year?

