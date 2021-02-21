How to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Qatar

The MoPH has ensured citizens and residents of Qatar that invitations to get the Covid-19 vaccine will be sent in phases.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) confirmed on Saturday that invitations to get the coronavirus vaccine will be sent gradually based on a certain criteria that focuses on health conditions.

Certain residents of Qatar have been prioritised to receive the Covid-19 vaccine depending on their age, health and the nature of their work.

“Invitations will be sent in a gradual and phased manner to ensure the safety of society and a smooth and effective vaccination process,” stated MoPH on February 20.

The Covid-19 vaccine which is being administered in phases, is free of charge to all Qatar’s citizens and residents.

Last week, health authorities expanded the vaccine campaign with the opening of a new vaccination centre at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) dedicated for teaching and administrative staff. This is to ensure a safe flow of blended learning throughout the ongoing academic term, authorities said.

“The vaccine at QNCC is intended for specific groups on a priority basis. The current stage targets the teaching and administrative staff in schools for their own safety and the safety of our students,” a statement noted.

Read also: Qatar vaccination drive expands with new centre for essential workers

Teachers and school staff will be sent an SMS invitation to get the vaccine in one of the centres on specified dates.

The ministry stressed that “vaccines will only be given to those who have received an invitation while others are required to wait until they receive an SMS invitation, provided they carry a valid health card when coming to the scheduled vaccine appointment.”

The centre was opened in collaboration with the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) to prioritise educators at both private and public institutions, given their essential work during the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking to Doha News, Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal, Chair of the National Health Strategic Group on Covid-19 and Head of Infectious Diseases at HMC said on Thursday that at least 8,000 Pfizer vaccines are expected to be administered per day at the new centre.

In Qatar, latest figures show more than 100,000 shots have been given since December 23 when the inoculation programme was first launched.

Previously, seven centres were dedicated to provide vaccination services to the public, he added, noting the latest expansion came after authorities secured enough shots for the population.

The centre will open its doors to other essential workers once all educators have been vaccinated, he said.

How to register for the Covid-19 vaccine?

For non-school staff, you may still register your interest in obtaining the vaccine: Enter the official registration page, then click on “Proceed to Sign In page”.

Log in to the National Authentication System (Tawtheeq).

Select “Occupation”.

Enter employer and health card (HC) number (if available).

Click on “Click here if you are interested in taking the Covid-19 vaccine”.

Additional Information

In case of having no Tawtheeq account, please create a new account.

To edit the details displayed in the profile, the user shall log in to Tawtheeq account and do the required update first.

Please check the service-related instructions.

The health ministry said a weblink offering vaccine certificates is accessible for people once they’ve taken their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Qatar’s health authorities said residents who have completed the full course of the Covid-19 vaccination will be exempt from the mandatory quarantine upon return to the country, in a new update to travel policies.

Surge in cases

The latest measure comes as authorities crackdown on institutes that violate precautionary measures and protocols. In recent weeks, several schools have been temporarily shut down after positive cases of Covid-19 were detected among students and teachers, the Ministry of Education announced.

However, despite concerns by parents, a senior education official last week said the rate of coronavirus infection in schools is less than one percent, ruling out plans to switch to online-only mode.

Mohamad Al Bashri, an adviser to the minister of education and higher education, said schools should only be closed when the infection rate reaches 5% to ensure the safety of the community.

On Sunday, MoPH reported 459 Covid-19 positive cases, bumping the total number of current active cases to 9,950. In response to a rising number of daily cases, Qatar has already implemented a 32-point plan earlier this month to stem the spread of the virus.

Health authorities have also officially authorised Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, which Dr. Al Khal confirmed to Doha News had already arrived in Qatar.