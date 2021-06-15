How to get tickets for the FIFA Arab Cup qualifier games 

Football fans can now book their tickets to watch the long-awaited tournament live in Qatar.

FIFA announced that the tickets for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ qualifiers will go on sale on Tuesday, 15 June.

“Seven qualifying matches will be held in Qatar from 19-25 June. The games will take place on consecutive nights at two venues: Khalifa International Stadium, which will host matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (JBH),” it said.

Fans can now purchase the ticket for only QAR 20 through the Qatar Football Association website: tickets.qfa.qa.

The organisers noted that only spectators over the age of 12 are allowed in the venue.

“Fans must either be fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 in the last nine months. Fans will be able to purchase a maximum of four tickets each,” FIFA stated.

“The leading nine nations, as per the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, have qualified for the tournament automatically: Qatar (hosts), Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates and Syria,” FIFA added.

The first match will which will see Libya take on Sudan, will start on June 19 at 8:00 pm Qatar time at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Oman and Somalia will play at the same time the next day at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

On June 21, Jordan will play against South Sudan at Khalifa International Stadium.

The last four matches are scheduled as follows:

22 June – Mauritania vs. Yemen – Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

23 June – Lebanon vs. Djibouti – Khalifa International Stadium

24 June – Palestine vs. Comoros – Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

25 June – Bahrain vs. Kuwait – Khalifa International Stadium

All the matches will kick off at 8 PM Qatar time.

FIFA confirmed that both venues have installed innovative cooling technology to beat the heat during the games.

“In line with Ministry of Public Health guidelines, a maximum 30 per cent capacity will be permitted for each match.”

Fans are expected to adhere to precautionary measures set by health officials.

Wearing a mask at all times is a requirement for those attending the tournament this weekend.

At the entrance, fans will be asked to show their EHTERAZ tracing app.

“No food or beverages will be permitted inside the stadium and fans will not be allowed to congregate at any location in the vicinity of the venue.”

The metro station is just a few minutes away from the stadiums, so fans have the advantage of using public transport to attend the tournament.

“Khalifa International Stadium is close to Sport City Station, while Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium is served by Al Sudan Station. Both stations are on the Gold Line.”

The winning teams will qualify for the FIFA Arab Cup finals, which will be held in Qatar later this year.