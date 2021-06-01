How to get your hands on 2022 World Cup, 2023 Asian Cup qualifier tickets

Al Annabi is set to play against India in the joint Asian qualifiers on Thursday, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Football fans can now purchase tickets for the joint qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar Football Association [QFA] has announced.

Only those who received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination prior to May 21 of this year or those who have recovered from the virus in the past nine months will be allowed to attend the matches, the association highlighted.

Fans younger than 12 years old will also not be allowed to enter the stadium.

“Please be aware that tickets for the buyer who do not meet the conditions and criteria mentioned above will be canceled automatically,” QFA said on its website.

Tickets can be purchased online through QFA’s website.

Read also: World Cup qualifiers move to Dubai after Syria, Maldives players test positive for Covid-19.

Group E matches will see the participation of five teams – Qatar, Oman, India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan – and will be held in Doha from June 3 to 15 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Al Sadd Sports Club.

Host team Qatar is currently on top of Group E rankings with 16 points from six games.

Oman follows shortly with 12 points from five matches, 4 for Afghanistan, 3 for India and one point for Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the remaining matches for Group A will now take place in the Emirates, where Syria, Maldives and the Philippines are set to play.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube