How to get your hands on Qatar F1 tickets

Qatar has replaced the Australian Grand Prix.

Tickets for Qatar’s first-ever F1 Grand Prix (GP) race will finally go on sale on Tuesday, with a special discount reward for early birds, Losail Circuit Sports Club (LCSC) has announced.

The race, the first of its kind in the Gulf state, will be held at the Losail International Circuit, a facility regularly used by MotoGP, from 19-21 November, Formula 1 (F1) Chief Stefano Domenicali confirmed.

F1 fans can get their hands on a three-day Match Grandstand ticket for QAR 1,000 and QAR 2,000. However, eager spectators can get it at a discounted price of QAR 750.

The Main Grandstand at the circuit is located on the Main Straight, facing the pit boxes and is divided into three categories: Zone A – Central Zone, Zone B – North Zone and Zone C – South Zone.

Zone A tickets will go for QAR 2,000, while Zone B and Zone C tickets will be sold for QAR 1,000 for three days. All tickets will give fans access to the Fan Zone, food court, F1 merchandising outlets and giant screen areas.

Further information about the Losail VIP Club tickets will be announced soon, LCSC said.

Read also: Confirmed! Qatar to host its first ever F1 Grand Prix race.

Tickets can be booked through LCSC’s website or mobile application.

To ease access for those attending the event, complimentary return shuttles will be available between Lusail Metro Station and Losail Circuit Sports Club during the competition. Easy access to free parking and taxi services will also be made available for extra convenience.

Those attending must be fully vaccinated, with at least 14 days passing since their final dose of the course.

Children 12 years and older may also attend only if they are fully vaccinated, LCSC has announced.