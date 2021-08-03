40.2 C
How to get your hands on tickets for Qatar’s 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

By Farah AlSharif

[Supreme Committee]
The 2021 FIFA Arab Cup will act as a precursor to next year’s World Cup in Qatar. 

Tickets for the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup are now available to purchase, the global footballing body confirmed.

The tournament will take place in Qatar during November and December of this year, just one year ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The FIFA Arab Cup will feature 16 teams and will kick off on November 30, with hosts Qatar playing against Bahrain at the Al Bayt stadium for the opening match.

The tournament will be held in six of the eight stadiums built for the 2022 World Cup: Al Bayt, Al Thumama stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali stadium, Education City stadium, Ras Abu Aboud stadium and Al Janoub stadium.

The 16 Arab teams will compete in the group stages, followed by knockout matches for a total of 32 games played over 19 days. The final will be held on 18 December, Qatar’s National Day, at the Al Bayt stadium.

How to buy tickets

Phase 1 of the tickets will be on sale online from August 3 to August 17. The sale will go live at 09:00 GMT on Tuesday and VISA cardholders will have preference.

Read also: Bahrain seals last spot for FIFA Arab Cup after defeating Kuwait

If the number of tickets applied for exceeds inventory, tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process.

Phase 2 of the ticket sale will begin on September 28 till October 12, and will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. The final phase will being on November 2 and run until the end of the tournament.

A selection of tickets will be available, with prices ranging from QAR25 for a category 4 ticket for Qatar residents only for the group matches, to QAR 245 for a category 1 ticket for the final. Fans will have the opportunity to buy individual match tickets or team-specific ticket series.

Spectators will be need to obtain a Fan ID to access venues, which is a free, smart card identification device that provides fans with a number of services and benefits offered by the host country. This may include free access to public transport services on match days.

Fans who have secured tickets will need to apply for a Fan ID at the earliest convenience through FAC21.qa. The Fan IDs are operated and controlled by the Qatari government.

