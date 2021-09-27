How to join FaceTime calls as an Android user

Those with Android phones and Windows laptops will now be able to join FaceTime calls thanks to Apple’s newest software update.

As a part of Apple’s newest update to its operating system, iOS 15, Android phone owners and Windows laptop users will now be able to hop onto FaceTime calls without needing an iPhone.

Other updates to Apple’s FaceTime service include a new grid view, Portrait Mode, call scheduling, and a new watch party feature called SharePlay.

Android or Windows users will be able to jump on a FaceTime call using a link, so long as the person starting the call is an Apple device user with an Apple account and iOS 15.

To start a FaceTime call with an Android or Windows devices as an Apple user, you first need to open the FaceTime app on your phone. Next, select the Create Link option.

Upon selecting this option, a screen will appear from the bottom that says FaceTime Link. You can then click Add Name and enter a name for your chat.

You will then be presented with the option to share the link through text, email, Twitter, calendar or other apps. You also have the option to copy and paste the link in yourself.

To join the call, tap the name of the chat you just created, and click Join. When the Android or Windows user clicks the link, they will be taken to a waiting room where you can allow them to enter the call by tapping a check next to their name.

To join a FaceTime call as an Android or Windows user, all you will need is to click on the link sent to you by the Apple user. There will be no need to download a separate app.

Once you click the link, it will open in your preferred browser. You’ll need the latest version of Chrome or Edge for this. Enter your name, and select Continue.

You will then be taken to a waiting room where until approved to join the call.