How to make a Ramadan lantern with your kids

Ramadan has finally arrived and celebrations have now started! If you’d like to join in with some decorations for you home, here’s how.

Ramadan is the most ideal time to get together with your family for some much-needed bonding. However, with residents facing renewed restrictions here in Qatar and children left with little options to socialise, being creative indoors is essential.

To help you keep busy, Doha News has prepared a series of short, quick and easy tutorials that can be followed by you and your children from the comfort of your home. In this first episode, we create lanterns!

What do you need to make a lantern?

First, head to the nearest arts and crafts shop and grab some coloured papers, liquid colours, scissors, stickers, pencils, felt fabric, tassels, wool thread, sponge, and glue.

What’s next?

Step 1: To create a lantern you’ll have to sketch a drawing on a coloured paper of your choice. Then, grab the scissors and start tracing the drawing.

Step 2: Get some different coloured papers and trace the top and bottom of the lantern, then cut the shapes you’ve created and glue them on to your art piece.

Step 3: Grab a black piece of paper and cut it to cover the inner part. Before you glue it, use the sponge to paint the black part in navy blue or a colour of your choice to give it a cooler look.

Step 4: After you stick all the parts together, it’s time to start getting creative by decorating your lantern. You can use the remaining coloured papers or stickers and flashy liquid colours to give it a more festive vibe.

Step 5: Last but not least, you can use some felt fabric, tassels, and wool thread to create a more sophisticated lantern.

