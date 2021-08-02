38.2 C
Doha
Monday, August 2, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

How to register to vote in Qatar’s Shura Council elections

By Farah AlSharif

-

PoliticsTop Stories
[Pexels]

Voter registration for the Shura Council elections has opened across all electoral districts and will run until Thursday 5 August.

Voter registration for the Shura Council elections, set to take place in October, is now open for eligible Qatari citizens.

The application to register can be submitted through the Metrash2 app, by text message, or by personally visiting any of the electoral headquarters across the country.

By text, you can send your Qatar ID number to 95555, granted that your phone number is registered on the Metrash2 application or under your national address.

For those interested in registering via Metrash2, click onto the ‘citizens’ icon, then proceed to click ‘Shura Council elections,’ then finally click ‘voter registration’ and place your application, ensuring that all personal information is accurate.

The aforementioned methods can also be utilised by those who reside outside of Qatar and wish to register to vote in the Shura Council elections.

Potential voters can also make their way to the nearest electoral headquarters, show their personal ID, and register to vote personally.

There are 30 electoral circles, corresponding to different areas around Qatar, where citizens can register to vote for the October elections.

Read also: All you need to know about Qatar’s first Shura Council elections

After following any of the three methods, citizens should receive a text message confirming that their request to become a registered voter has been approved.

Voters must be Qatari nationals and not younger than 18-years-old by 22 August when the final electoral lists are announced. Those who have been nationalised are only eligible if their paternal grandfather was born in Qatar.

Members of all the armed forces, including military officers and civil servants, can also vote on the condition that they are fully competent and “have not been sentenced to a final judgment in a crime involving moral turpitude or dishonesty, unless they have been rehabilitated in accordance with the law”.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Afghanistan’s Ghani presents six-month plan to contain surging violence

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Three Afghan provinces are facing “critical” security situations amid intense fighting between the Taliban and Afghan forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday that...
Read more
News

Qatar Charity builds homes for struggling families in Pakistan

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar Charity is continuing its efforts to uplift the living standards of underprivileged communities all around the world. Qatar Charity (QC) has built two houses...
Read more
Sports

Golden Boot: Qatar’s Almoez Ali named 2021 Gold Cup top scorer

Farah AlSharif - 0
The Qatari national team scored a total of 12 goals in 5 matches during the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Qatar's national team made some noise...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Outrage over Qatar’s new quarantine requirements for six Asian countries

Farah AlSharif - 0
Vaccinated travellers from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Philippines must hotel quarantine for two days upon arrival to Qatar.  The Ministry of...

Qatar extends Phase 3 Covid-19 restrictions for extra month

COVID-19

8 facts you need to know about Qatar’s landscape

Culture

Qatar Airways pilot sues Transport for London after ‘loose sign’ accident

News

‘Essence of sportsmanship’: World reacts to Tamberi-Barshim 2020 Olympics win

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.