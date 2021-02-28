How will the Covid-19 drive-thru vaccination centre work?

Only those who received the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine will be eligible to enter the centre.

A new Covid-19 drive-through vaccination centre has opened up in Lusail for patients needing the second dose of the vaccine, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced.

“People do not need an appointment to attend the drive-through centre. However, as the centre is only for people receiving their second dose, they must attend 21 days after their first dose,” MoPH confirmed.

The correct date to receive the second dose is specified on the vaccination card given to patients during the first appointment.

The centre will be operating daily from 11am till 10pm, though the last entrance to get vaccinated is 9pm.

Those eligible for the second dose must show their QID, health card, vaccination card, green status on Ehteraz and wear a mask.

Read also: Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines: Whats the difference?

The ministry said people cannot visit the drive-through centre on a day other than the specified date.

“People attending the drive-through centre will be seen on a first-come first-seen basis. At peak times you may be required to wait while other people are seen first,” according to MoPH.

Masks must be worn “at all times in their vehicles while at the drive-through centre. Even if the vehicle has only one occupant, they must still wear a mask as they will be interacting with medical staff at the centre,” MoPh added.

Attendees can visit with family members or friends who are also due their second dose on the same day, as long as they are adhering to the precautionary measures inside the vehicle.

“Note that a maximum of four people are allowed in one vehicle. Vehicles with more than four occupants will not be admitted to the drive-through centre. No pets are allowed inside vehicles when visiting the drive-through centre,” the ministry added in a statement.

The drive-through vaccination process

Upon arrival, security will check the Ehteraz status for all those inside the vehicle before the driver is then directed to one of the primary waiting lanes.

All vehicles that reach the front of the primary waiting lane will be directed to one of the 10 vaccination lanes designated at the centre.

The first stop after that will be the assessment pod.

“A member of the drive-through centre team will ask for the QID, health card and vaccination card for each of the car occupants and they will ask a few quick assessment questions. All occupants should always remain inside the vehicle,” MoPH explained.

After registration is complete, patients will receive back their vaccination and ID cards and they will be asked to drive forward to the next stop.

At the vaccination pod a member of the drive-through team will take each occupant’s vaccination card and they will administer the vaccine to vehicle occupants through the vehicle windows.

Once all occupants have been vaccinated, the driver will be asked to drive into the observation parking area where patients will be required to wait in their cars for a short period of time to ensure no reactions or side effects are experienced.

“Paramedic teams will be on site in the unlikely event that anyone has a reaction requiring emergency medical support,” MoPH assured.

Finally, once the wait if over, the observation team will hand each attendee the completed vaccination card and allow patients to leave the drive-through centre.