36 C
Doha
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

‘Human remains found’ inside wheel of military plane landing in Qatar from Afghanistan

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top Stories
Source: Defense One

The aircraft can only carry 134 passengers.

US officials confirmed that human remains were found inside a wheel of the C-17 military plane heading from Afghanistan to Qatar upon landing at Al Udeid Air Base, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the aircraft’s crew found the bodies after carrying out an emergency landing due to a landing gear glitch.

It was not immediately clear whether the plane was the same aircraft shown in videos that went viral over the past 24 hours, in which Afghans were seen attempting climb onto the wings of the plane to flee the country.

The number of bodies found and the cause of death remains unclear.

An image showing hundreds of Afghans who worked with US forces fleeing the Taliban on a cramped US Airforce C-17 aircraft headed for Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base went viral on Tuesday.

Obtained from the US military, the picture showed roughly 640 people on board. According to Boeing, a C-17’s passenger can only carry 134 people, which means that the aircraft carried almost five times more than its intended capacity.

“The unusually high number of passengers was the result of a dynamic security environment that necessitated quick decision making by the crew which ultimately ensured these passengers were quickly taken outside the country,” a US official told Reuters.

⁠⁠The striking image followed horrifying scenes of panic at Kabul’s international airport, where some were seen hanging onto the side of the aircraft, desperate to leave Afghanistan.⁠

Shocking footage also showed Afghans falling from the sky after latching on to the outside of planes in a last ditch attempt to flee the country.

Qatar joins US-led global calls for safe departure of Afghans amid Kabul airport chaos

Qatar was the only Gulf state that called for a “safe and orderly” departure for Afghans and foreign nationals.⁠⁠

⁠⁠Earlier today, the Taliban announced an amnesty and general pardon to all those in Afghanistan and urged women to join the new government.

“The Islamic Emirate don’t want women to be victims,” a senior member of the group said.

State of panic

The Taliban entered the Afghan presidential palace on Sunday after taking control of all provincial capitals over the past week, declaring complete control over Afghanistan with the fall of Kabul.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled to Tajikistan hours after reported negotiations with the Taliban at the palace to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

Shortly after the Taliban captured the palace, the US rushed to evacuate its personnel from the Hamid Karzai Airport. As a result, Afghans were not allowed to enter the airport, prompting crowds to break through.

Footage that emerged online showed Afghans scurry to board planes as US troops fired gunshots in the air to repel the crowds. Several people were killed on the scene.

According to the UN, the number of internally displaced people [IDP] in Afghanistan between 1 July and 15 August 2021 in Kabul alone reached 17,600, with the number of people requiring humanitarian assistance expected to rise.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:17

The Round Up | 16 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today 🇦🇫 Qatar calls for calm as Afghanistan falls to Taliban 🇶🇦 Sheikh Khalifa meets tribal elders as protests subside 🇱🇧 Qatar condoles...
Read more
Politics

Qatar’s FM meets Taliban’s Baradar as world urges peaceful transition of power

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Several members of the Afghan government are heading to Qatar. Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met with a Taliban delegation headed by...
Read more
In The Classroom

Parents react as schools adopt blended learning for new academic year

Hala Abdallah - 0
The ministry said it would continue to impose precautionary measures to prevent a surge in Covid cases during the coming academic year. Schools across Qatar...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.