Hundreds of cars cross into Qatar as Saudi travel restrictions ease: reports

Saudi media has reported over 300 cars crossing the Salwa land port into Qatar as the kingdom eases bans for vaccinated citizens.
The channel stated that all government agencies and departments at the Salwa land port are fully operating to facilitate travel procedures
Those who receive the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine must have travel insurance and undergo a PCR test. Upon arrival in Qatar, travellers will not be required to quarantine.
Quarantine for a week is only applicable to those who have taken only one dose of the vaccine, as well as for younger children.
The Salwa land port was reopened in January after the three-year long land, sea, and air blockade on Qatar was lifted following the signing of the Al Ula declaration.
Days after the opening, hundreds of cars passed between the borders of Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
