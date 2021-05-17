30.9 C
Doha
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Hundreds of cars cross into Qatar as Saudi travel restrictions ease: reports

By Farah AlSharif

-

Source: Twitter/Marsalqatar

Saudi media has reported over 300 cars crossing the Salwa land port into Qatar as the kingdom eases bans for vaccinated citizens. 

Some 310 vehicles have crossed from Saudi Arabia into Qatar via the Salwa land port over the past 24 hours alone, according to a Saudi news channel.
The influx in visitors was triggered by an easing of travel restrictions for citizens vaccinated against Covid-19 by Saudi Arabia, Al Ekhbariya reported.

The channel stated that all government agencies and departments at the Salwa land port are fully operating to facilitate travel procedures

Those who receive the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine must have travel insurance and undergo a PCR test. Upon arrival in Qatar, travellers will not be required to quarantine.

Quarantine for a week is only applicable to those who have taken only one dose of the vaccine, as well as for younger children.

 

The Salwa land port was reopened in January after the three-year long land, sea, and air blockade on Qatar was lifted following the signing of the Al Ula declaration.

Days after the opening, hundreds of cars passed between the borders of Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

