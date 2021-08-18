37.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Hundreds of Filipino workers in Qatar repatriated home

By Farah AlSharif

-

Source: Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Work Affairs

Repatriation flights have assisted 238 Filipinos from Qatar who have been stuck in the Gulf state. 

Some 238 Filipino workers in Qatar have been repatriated to their home country, authorities confirmed.

The flights were organised by the Filipino Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), via the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Doha. Another flight is scheduled to depart from Doha on August 31.

The repatriation flight took home 238 OFWs from Doha, Qatar via Philippine Airlines Flight 8685. 66 shelter wards from the Philippine Embassy in Doha were meant to join the flight but could not do so after testing positive for Covid-19.

The repatriated nationals has also received a financial assistance of $200 that aims to help them kickstart their life in their home country.

It is unclear why they were “stuck” in the Gulf state.

Read also: US Air Force to probe human remains found on Afghanistan evacuation plane

Upon landing, the Filipino nationals underwent appropriate medical protocols and quarantine in accordance with  guidelines from the Inter-Agency Task Force.

“In line with the commitment of the DFA to protect the welfare and well-being of Filipinos overseas, we welcome home this morning 238 distressed OFWs, who have sought repatriation assistance from the Department.

The DFA acted decisively and brought them home,” said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Culture

Qatar’s Jewish community to join first ever regional Selichot event

Farah AlSharif - 0
The virtual event will feature participation from Jews in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE. The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC)...
Read more
News

US Air Force to probe human remains found on Afghanistan evacuation plane

Farah AlSharif - 0
Panicked Afghans stormed the airport in a bid to flee the country after the Taliban captured control of Kabul. The US Air Force is investigating...
Read more
Business

Qatar’s dairy giant Baladna to produce milk in Malaysia

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Qatari agricultural company has teamed up with Malaysian firms to expand to rural areas and increase production of dairy products.  Baladna, Qatar’s largest dairy...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.