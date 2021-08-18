Hundreds of Filipino workers in Qatar repatriated home

Repatriation flights have assisted 238 Filipinos from Qatar who have been stuck in the Gulf state.

The flights were organised by the Filipino Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), via the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Doha. Another flight is scheduled to depart from Doha on August 31.

The repatriation flight took home 238 OFWs from Doha, Qatar via Philippine Airlines Flight 8685. 66 shelter wards from the Philippine Embassy in Doha were meant to join the flight but could not do so after testing positive for Covid-19.

The repatriated nationals has also received a financial assistance of $200 that aims to help them kickstart their life in their home country.

It is unclear why they were “stuck” in the Gulf state.

Upon landing, the Filipino nationals underwent appropriate medical protocols and quarantine in accordance with guidelines from the Inter-Agency Task Force.

“In line with the commitment of the DFA to protect the welfare and well-being of Filipinos overseas, we welcome home this morning 238 distressed OFWs, who have sought repatriation assistance from the Department.

The DFA acted decisively and brought them home,” said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola.