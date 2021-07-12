Hundreds of hygiene kits distributed to workers in Al Wakrah

The organisation’s latest effort aims to raise awareness on the importance of hygiene and cleanliness among workers.

Over 500 hygiene kits have been distributed to construction workers in Al Wakrah by Qatar Red Crescent Society [QRCS], the organisation has announced.

The latest move – carried out in coordination with the Public Works Authority [Ashghal] – is part of the ‘Stand Together’ welfare programme for expat workers in Qatar, which aims to improve health awareness and encourage hygiene practices, especially during Covid-19.

“QRCS distributed 500 personal hygiene kits to workers in coordination with Ashghal,” the local charity organisation tweeted.

#الهلال_الأحمر_القطري يوزع 500 حقيبة نظافة شخصية على العمال ، بالتعاون مع هيئة الأشغال العامة " #أشغال"https://t.co/7R0m2A6Ulg pic.twitter.com/B8tddllJTO — الهلال الأحمر القطري (@QRCS) July 11, 2021

The organisation said the initiative was inspired by its value of social responsibility towards vulnerable people as well as to demonstrate gratitude to workers for their dedication to the country. said Hanadi Hassan Al Moualem, Humanitarian Services Fund Program Coordinator.

All kits were given out by QRCS volunteers and workers at the new bus station construction project in Al Wakrah, the organisation said, noting preventative measures were in place throughout the distribution.

Health experts have constantly urged people to practice good hygiene in order to limit the spread of Covid-19 and other viruses. The implementation of strict preventative measures and the availability of hygiene products to those in need can greatly reduce the pandemic’s impact on people’s lives.

“The humanitarian projects of QRCS seek to promote a spirit of social solidarity, take care of those contributing to the construction of the country, and show gratitude for their great dedication,” said Mooza Mohammed Al Kuwari, Head of Community Development at QRCS.

“This initiative is a shared gesture from QRCS and Ashghal to urge the workers to pay attention to hygiene and cleanliness, which would pay off for themselves and society at large.”

Workers’ safety

In recent years, the government has been heavily engaged in implementing new laws and regulations to ensure workers’ safety and health ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As part of the major labour reform agenda, Qatar has drastically enhanced monitoring across the board to detect violations, enacting swifter penalties and further strengthening the capacity of labour inspectors.

In May, Qatar introduced a new law that bans outdoor work during summer. Per new legislation, staff are prohibited to work outside between 10am and 3:30pm starting from 1 June and up until 15 September every year.

Read also: Qatar closes 232 work sites in just one month for violating summer working hours

This replaces earlier legislation issued in 2007 that set the prohibited outdoor summertime working hours from 11:30am to 3:00pm between 15 June until 31 August.

The new resolution also states that all work must stop if the wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT) rises beyond 32.1 °C at a particular workplace, regardless of the time. The index takes into consideration the ambient temperature, humidity, solar radiation and wind speed.

Read also: Qatar introduces new law to protect workers from summer heat

This means that workers should not be allowed to work during extremely hot weather, even if it falls outside the set prohibited summertime hours.

Workers must also be provided with personal protective equipment suitable for hot weather, including light, loose-fitting clothing, and receive annual free medical examinations to diagnose and manage chronic diseases that may contribute to the risk of heat stress.

Air-conditioned spaces must also be provided for the workers’ comfort, in addition to setting rest periods at different times to protect them from the risk of heat stress.

Several companies have been fined and temporarily closed for breaking the law, with authorities confirming at least 232 companies hit with penalties in June alone.

Vaccination drive

The country has also been expanding its National Vaccination Campaign to ensure the community’s safety, vaccinating thousands of workers in the process.

As part of its efforts to inoculate the entire population, Qatar opened one of the largest vaccination centres in the world, the Qatar Vaccination Center for the Business and Industry Sector last month.

The new centre is dedicated to vaccinating business and industry workers as a part of the country’s phased plan to lift Covid-19 restrictions.

The centre covers more than 300,000 square meters, making it one of the largest vaccination centres in the world.

It hosts over than 300 vaccination stations and 700 staff. The centre has the capacity to administer more than 25,000 doses a day.

Until now, over 1,849,825 people in Qatar have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube