Hundreds take position as Padel Tournament 2020 kicks off in Qatar

The Padel Tournament 2020 kicked off in Qatar on Tuesday, with over 300 players participating.

Qatar Olympic Committee’s (QOC) is back again with an exciting tournament this month – the second edition of the Padel Tournament 2020.

The second edition of QOC Padel Tournament began at the indoor hall of Al Sadd Sports Club. To conclude on Saturday, the tournament brings together more than 300 players.

You can watch the livestream of the tournament on the following linkhttps://t.co/i0OpIqC38h

The tournament kicked off on Tuesday with several matches at the Padel In Country at the Al Sadd Sports Club, with 304 players competing for the grand prize.

This is a stark difference from last year when QOC’s first edition of the tournament saw only 96 players participating.

The sport is a mix between traditional tennis and squash and is typically played in doubles.

The tournament divides players into three categories: (A) with eight teams, (B) with 48 teams and (C) with 96 teams.

The first place winner of category (A) will receive QR6,000 prize, while the second will receive QR4,000 and the third, QR3,000. Meanwhile, the first winner in category (B) will receive QR4,000, the second will receive QR 3,000, and the third will go home with QR 2,000.

As for category (C), the Committee allocated in-kind prizes for the first three places.

The tournament is part of the QOC’s framework of strengthening its role in social responsibility and raising awareness of the importance of sports participation in maintaining a strong and healthy life.

In the last 15 years, Qatar has hosted more than 500 major international sports events, conferences and training camps — including the 15th edition of the Asian Games in 2006.

