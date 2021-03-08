22.8 C
‘I Love You Jerusalem’ makes subtle appearance in ‘Doha Capital of Culture’ promo

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Source: Boris G

The pro-Palestine song won the Golden Award at the 7th Cairo Festival for Radio and Television in 2001.

Oud strings from the “I Love You Jerusalem” song composed by the late Qatari musician Abdulaziz Nasser were resurrected in the official promotional video for the ‘Doha Capital of Culture in the Islamic World 2021’.

The song was written by the late renowned Palestinian poet Harun Hashim Rashid, who passed away last year, and composed by Nasser. The tune plays as background music throughout the video, designed to promote year-long activities of the event, which starts on Monday.

“I Love You Jerusalem” provides a subtle reminder of the importance of the Palestinian case to Qatar, which has remained firm on its position to support Palestinians living under illegal Israeli occupation since 1948.

In the last few months alone, Qatar has on several occasions denounced “unjustifiable” Israeli crimes and human rights abuses against Palestinians.

Read also: Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi wins Hollywood music award

The song won the Golden Award at the 7th Cairo Festival for Radio and Television in 2001 and was remembered as one of Nasser’s most prominent hits. “Allah Ya Omri Qatar [Oh my beloved Qatar]” and “Oh Beirut” were also popular among the region.

The esteemed Qatari musician won the special Gold Opera Award at the 2014 Academy Awards for Opera and Classical Singing in Doha, two years before he died at the age of 64, leaving behind a great legacy and songs that live on.

Doha has been selected by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation [ICESCO] to be the Capital of Culture in the Islamic World for the year 2021.

