Iconic board game Monopoly eyes Qatar edition

One of the world’s most famous boardgames games is adding Doha to its list of editions.

Qatar’s community will soon be able to play the much-loved Monopoly board game with an exclusive Doha edition, which will feature unique landmarks carefully picked by Mr Monopoly himself.

The game legend is currently touring Doha to discover some of the country’s state-of-the-art attractions and local activities to include in the brand new custom-built Doha board game experience.

“Join the board game hero in his numerous activities around the city and start guessing the stand-out attractions and brands he will award to be featured in the local edition of the globally loved and played board game,” a press statement noted.

This means that game-lovers in the Gulf nation will soon be trading and selling some of the country’s top landmarks for a chance to be the last player standing and the winner of the unique edition.

And for that, the Doha community had a lot to add.

A company called Winning Moves is producing the Doha version of Monopoly under a license from Hasbro, which owns the Monopoly brand.



The edition will be released for all board game lovers on 29 November, and one thing for sure is that it will be everything you love about the traditional board.

“This edition will be everything residents, and tourists love about the traditional game, adapted in a way that Qataris will feel proud to play and enjoy for generations to come.”

The iconic Monopoly game dates back to the early 20th century.

However, it has been said that it was derived from The Landlord’s Game, which was designed by an American woman named Elizabeth Magie in 1904.

From 1906 up until the 1930s, the board game continued to evolve, featuring tactics like buying and selling of lands to stand as the winner.

By 1933, a board game much like the Monopoly played today was created and sold by Parker Brothers through the rest of the 20th and into the 21st century.

Around 1991, Parker Brothers were eventually absorbed into Hasbro, and the game expanded to become one of the most well-known board games globally.

Named after the economic concept of Monopoly—the domination of a market by a single entity— the game has numerous house rules and includes hundreds of different editions globally.

Each Monopoly board has 40 squares, including 28 priorities. The player who amasses the most assets wins.

Throughout the following weeks, Mr. Monoply will experience the country’s authentic location and stunning culture, exploring future developments, unique shopping zones, and artistic visions.

“It’ll be our pleasure to welcome Mr Monopoly to Doha and to help him experience everything this incredible destination has to offer,” said Berthold Trenkel, chief operating officer of Qatar Tourism.

“The Doha Monopoly board will be the perfect keepsake for visitors, as it promises to showcase the very best experiences and varied landscapes for players to enjoy at home, long after their trip.”

His trip will determine which landmarks and experiences will be featured in the exclusive Doha board game.

To track the legend and meet him during his visit, follow Visit Qatar, #MrMonopolyinTown, and #MonopolyDoha on Instagram.