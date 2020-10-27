31.7 C
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
In a first, Qatari Music Centre joins UNESCO International Council of Music

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Culture

A big step towards supporting and developing music in Qatar.

The Qatari Music Affairs Centre announced that it has been selected to join the Unesco International Council of Music (IMC), making it the first governmental body to join the international body.

The Centre’s selection was based on its commitment to the five musical rights, which include: the right of children and adults to “express themselves freely” through music; to learn languages and skills in music; access music through participation, listening, creativity and information; and the right of all musical artists to develop their skills.

“Joining the International Council for Music provides the possibility to review the artworks of the Center. These works, including events, activities, articles, and others through the Council’s official website and activities, will strengthen Qatar’s position in the field of music at the international level,” said Faisal Al Suwaidi, Director of Culture and Arts Department at the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

This achievement was seen as a step towards supporting Qatari artists and musicians in developing their musical abilities while enhancing cultural activities that raise societal participation in arts.

Additionally, the selection of the Qatar-based music centre enables discovering and nurturing artistic talents as well as organising cultural events.

Founded in 1949 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the IMC is a non-profit advisory body that aims to develop music sectors worldwide while raising awareness about the significance of music.

