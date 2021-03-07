21.1 C
Doha
Sunday, March 7, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Travel

Indian embassy debunks ‘fake news’ on Qatar’s visa policies

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Travel
Flag of India for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar’s visit visas remain suspended, the Indian embassy announced. 

The Indian embassy in Qatar has hit back at fake news that claimed visit visas and visas on arrival are now being issued for Indians in the Gulf state.

In a tweet, the embassy said Qatar is not issuing visas due to the ongoing of Covid-19 health crisis, adding that consultatation is ongoing with Doha.

“To prevent and control spread of the pandemic, Qatar is NOT issuing new visit/ family/ tourist visas. The social media posts that the visit visas and visa on arrival have reopened in  Qatar are FALSE,” the tweet read.

“The Embassy of India remains in touch with the Qatar authorities in the matter,” it added.

Hopes for the re-issuing of visas for thousands of Indian expats has increased since travel restrictions were imposed at the height of the pandemic. Though figures remain unclear, many expats have been stuck abroad, unable to return to Doha. 

At the moment, it remains unlikely for visas to resume.

In recent months, the number of Covid-19 cases in Qatar have increased dramatically.

At the start of the year, authorities confirmed a little over 2,00 active cases. This has since increased by over 200%, hitting 10,000+ active cases last week. 

In an effort to contain the spread and flatten the curve, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management introduced earlier in February a new plan to gradually re-impose Covid-19 restrictions. 

The new regulations include restricting the number of those in the workplace, closing children’s playgrounds and indoor amusement parks, limiting the capacity of indoor sports and fitness areas such as gyms, and banning indoor weddings (unless held at home) while restricting the number of attendees of at-home weddings, both indoor and outdoor, to 10 and 15 respectively.

Read also: First Indian university to open in Qatar this year: ambassador.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is ongoing with new centres opening up to speed up the process.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:01:56

The Round Up 7 March 2021

Doha News Team - 0
👇 Top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today: 🇾🇪 Yemen FM arrives in Doha to restore ties 🚌 School fees increase capped at 2% 🤼 Qatar remains...
Read more
Culture

Qatari women ‘outnumber men’ at local universities

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatari women outnumber their male counterparts in higher education once again, Qatar Foundation tells Doha News. In the past academic year, almost 75% of Qatari...
Read more
COVID-19

Children of vaccinated parents ‘exempt from hotel quarantine’

Hala Abdallah - 0
New guidelines for vaccinated arrivals from red zone countries. Qatar Airways Holidays, in partnership with Discover Qatar, announced updated guidelines for hotel quarantining for arrivals...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Msheireb Doha Downtown responds to backlash over restroom sign

Farah AlSharif - 0
Msheireb Doha Downtown management has taken down a restroom sign that has criticised online. A sign from toilet facilities in Msheireb Doha Downtown (Msheireb) sparked...

Cat on a plane: Feline flyer triggers havoc onboard Doha-bound flight

News

‘Burnt out’ frontliners rally against sudden change in PHCC work hours

COVID-19

Qatar’s VAT tax: What does it mean for you?

Business

Eligibility age drops as Qatar receives more Covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.