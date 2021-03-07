Indian embassy debunks ‘fake news’ on Qatar’s visa policies

Qatar’s visit visas remain suspended, the Indian embassy announced.

The Indian embassy in Qatar has hit back at fake news that claimed visit visas and visas on arrival are now being issued for Indians in the Gulf state.

In a tweet, the embassy said Qatar is not issuing visas due to the ongoing of Covid-19 health crisis, adding that consultatation is ongoing with Doha.

“To prevent and control spread of the pandemic, Qatar is NOT issuing new visit/ family/ tourist visas. The social media posts that the visit visas and visa on arrival have reopened in Qatar are FALSE,” the tweet read.

“The Embassy of India remains in touch with the Qatar authorities in the matter,” it added.

To prevent and control spread of the pandemic, Qatar is NOT issuing new visit/ family/ tourist visas. The social media posts that the visit visas and visa on arrival have reopened in Qatar are FALSE. The Embassy of India remains in touch with the Qatar authorities in the matter. — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) March 7, 2021

Hopes for the re-issuing of visas for thousands of Indian expats has increased since travel restrictions were imposed at the height of the pandemic. Though figures remain unclear, many expats have been stuck abroad, unable to return to Doha.

At the moment, it remains unlikely for visas to resume.

In recent months, the number of Covid-19 cases in Qatar have increased dramatically.

At the start of the year, authorities confirmed a little over 2,00 active cases. This has since increased by over 200%, hitting 10,000+ active cases last week.

In an effort to contain the spread and flatten the curve, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management introduced earlier in February a new plan to gradually re-impose Covid-19 restrictions.

The new regulations include restricting the number of those in the workplace, closing children’s playgrounds and indoor amusement parks, limiting the capacity of indoor sports and fitness areas such as gyms, and banning indoor weddings (unless held at home) while restricting the number of attendees of at-home weddings, both indoor and outdoor, to 10 and 15 respectively.

Read also: First Indian university to open in Qatar this year: ambassador.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is ongoing with new centres opening up to speed up the process.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube