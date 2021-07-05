35.2 C
Doha
Monday, July 5, 2021
Indiana governor heads to Qatar to boost business relations

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Business
Source: KPVI

The governor will also be meeting US troops at the Al-Udeid Air Base during his visit to the Gulf state.

Indiana’s governor Eric Holcomb is travelling to Qatar on Monday along with several officials in efforts to boost business relations with the Gulf region, the Associated Press [AP] reported on Sunday, citing the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Holcomb’s visit, expected to last until Friday, includes meeting Qatari government and business officials as well as US troops serving at the Al-Udeid Air Base, the biggest American military outpost in the MENA region hosting at least 10,000 American military members as well as over 100 aircrafts.

He will also be touring 2022 World Cup sites.

“Secretary Chambers and I are energised and excited to build and further strengthen Indiana’s global connections through economic, educational and cultural ties,” Holcomb said, as quoted by Inside Indiana Business.

Read also: US to build military base in Qatar to support Afghan military amid troop pull out

The Indiana governor will also be accompanied by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and the state’s new Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers.

The AP added that the officials are aiming to increase their business investments in the Gulf state as it continues to diversify its economy beyond oil and natural gas production, without providing additional details about the potential economic deals.

According to KPVI, Indiana exported $43.4 million worth of goods to Qatar whereas imports from the Gulf state reached $76,637.

“We look forward to building this relationship through discussions with a wide variety of government officials and industry leaders during our visit and expect this trip to further cultural connections and economic cooperation between our two states in innovative sectors across the board,” said Holcomb.

